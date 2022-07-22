State awards conditional licenses for more cannabis dispensaries

CHAMPAIGN — More recreational use cannabis dispensaries are on the way in Illinois, with several newcomers potentially coming to the Champaign-Urbana and Danville areas.

The state today announced it has awarded 149 conditional dispensing organization licenses and will be awarding 36 more in upcoming weeks, according Chris Slaby, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Conditional licensees can’t set up shop and begin selling cannabis yet. They are in a 180-day period in which they must take steps to build out their plans, including identifying a location, before they can receive final approval from the state to operate a fully-functional dispensary.

Receiving conditional licenses for the Champaign-Urbana region, which includes Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties, were Highland-based Fortunate Son Partners LLC and Hanover Park-based Sequity Ventures LLC.

Conditional licenses for the Danville/Vermilion County region have been issued to Mariworks LLC and Parkway Dispensary, both based in Chicago.

Two conditional licenses were also issued to Elk Grove Village-based Allgreens Dispensary LLC and Chicago-based Lighthouse Dispensing Company LLC in a 14-county non-metro East Central Illinois region.

The counties in this region include Iroquois, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Marion, Richland and Lawrence.

In all, the region including Champaign, Piatt and Ford counties will get three new licenses, Vermilion County will also get three and the multi-county non-metro East Central Illinois region will get four, Slaby said.

All the conditional licenses that were just awarded came from three lotteries that were held last year, and the state is in a review process leading up to the issuing of final licenses to do business, he said.