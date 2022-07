A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit. Trooper J.M. Crouch of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Rodney Forner was driving west on I-40 when his 2003 Subaru Outback ran off the road to the right, went down an embankment, overturned and struck several trees.

22 HOURS AGO