ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Stoke-on-Trent: Action over historic buildings falling into decay

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwners of historic buildings in Stoke-on-Trent who allow them to fall into decay will be met with a "zero tolerance" approach, the council warns. The move follows concerns over fires in listed buildings that were empty. The city council has pledged to take legal action to protect heritage sites....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Listed Building#Uk#The Falcon Works In Stoke#Trent City Council#Staffordshire Police
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Ten Puppies Rescued 'Half-Dead' From Van on Hottest Day of the Year

As many as 10 dogs and puppies have been found 'half-dead' after being left in vans on a ferry while crossing the English Channel on the hottest day of the year in the U.K. The baked canines—some of which were Labradors—were discovered being transported during the hour-and-a-half journey between France and the UK in the 40-degree heat on Tuesday, July 19.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Footage shows underground machine digging path for HS2 rail project

Newly published footage shows a massive underground tunneling machine dig underneath ancient woodland as part of the HS2 rail project. This video shows the moment the 125-metre-long boring machine, named Dorothy, broke through the wall to the South Portal on Friday, 22 July. H2H, the largest infrastructure project in Europe,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Liverpool: Human bones thought to be 100 years old found

Human bones, believed to be approximately 100 years old, have been found at a building site in Liverpool, Merseyside Police have confirmed. The bones were discovered underneath a recently demolished Chinese supermarket in the city centre. The force said it received a report shortly after 10:00 BST on 13 July...
CHINA
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Parents lose appeal over life support

The parents of a 12-year-old boy have lost an appeal against a decision to allow life support treatment to end. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead. Appeal judges supported a High Court ruling...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy