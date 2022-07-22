Suspect arrested in Midlands hotel murder

Richland Co., SC, (WOLO) — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a fire authorities say was intentionally set in Columbia. arrested for intentionally setting a fire in Columbia. Officials say the blaze claimed the life of a 67-year-old man. 37-year-old Jennifer Clifton and 58-year-old Leroy...
LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead and another was shot at a business according to Lexington County Sheriff Department. The business, in the 400 block of Ermine Road in West Columbia, was the location of a person found dead. The original Tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at first said two people. An unidentified 34-year-old woman was found injured by a gunshot and transported to a local hospital.
COLUMBIA — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a West Columbia-area home. Crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence and detectives are questioning neighbors as well as other people who may have information related to the case. The two people, who...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are conducting an investigation into the death of a person at Shull Landscaping on Ermine Road. Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. Officials say the body was found inside the business. Currently, deputies say it is an isolated...
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has 46 year old Andre Shawn Greene, accused in the deadly shooting of a teenage boy as well as his wife. According deputies, they were called to a home on Kemmerlin Road just before 6 pm Monday night after getting reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the home the Orangeburg investigators say they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Saluda County, SC (WOLO) — The Saluda County Coroner’s Office says it responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, June 26, 2022 off John J. Rushton Road. Officials say after the fire was extinguished, Saluda County Fire Service determined there was a fatality in the home. The victim...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested two suspects who they say intentionally set a fire that resulted in the death of a man. Officers say 37-year-old Jennifer Clifton and 59-year-old Leroy Chambers are both charged with arson. The fire took place around 4 a.m. Sunday at a...
The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) arrested two individuals in connection to a fire Sunday morning that left one man dead. According to RCSD, Jennifer Clifton and Leroy Chambers were arrested and charged with 1st-degree arson. They were both booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Columbia-Richland Fire Department...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged two people with arson. According to officials, Jennifer Clifton (DOB: 8/11/84) and Leroy Chambers (12/8/63) are each charged with 1st degree arson in connection with a fire. Both have been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been charged after a shooting on Tuesday that left his 14-year-old son dead and his wife hospitalized, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they were called to a Kemmerlin Road home just before 6 p.m. on Monday in reference...
AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 29-year-old Mateka Destanique Williams with the murder of William Henry Dunbar. On May 29, 2022, Williams shot Dunbar at a residence in Williston. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Dunbar lying in a pool of blood with two female acquaintances by his side. He was pronounced dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing his 14-year-old son and wounding his wife, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 46-year-old Andre Greene has been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Operation Southern Slowdown showed the results of their traffic enforcement Tuesday. The program ran from July 19th through July 23rd this year. The results of the multi state speeding crackdown were:. 1276 citations. 680 speeding citations. 9 DUI arrests. 141 restraint citations. 188 collision investigations. Notice...
PAGELAND, S.C. — The family of a Pageland mother who was last seen nearly 11 months ago is now getting more closure. The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Deidre Reid made a court appearance Tuesday. In September 2021, Reid drove Emanuel Bedford to a Charlotte bus station, but...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating three separate incidents involving law enforcement personnel and civilians. On July 21, officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in Horry County attempted to serve outstanding warrants against William Joshua Alston, 40, for domestic violence and kidnapping. An exchange of gunfire between the two parties ensued as Alston tried to flee the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Alston was later located with a gunshot wound to his foot.
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s released a composite sketch of a suspect deputies say is involved in a shooting. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the June 22 incident took place while a man driving down Bamberg road near the town of Cope claims just the man shot at him and a passenger.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decision in the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned the death penalty for a man who had plead guilty to the 2002 deaths of two people in Richland County. Quincy Allen had plead guilty in 2005 by reason of insanity to the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County deputies need help to identify a man involved in a June road rage incident. The sheriff’s office released a composite drawing of a subject said to have been involved. “This individual for no known reason opened fire on a vehicle occupied by...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia house fire that claimed the life of Willie L. Kelly has been ruled arson, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Officials say the Richland Fire Marshal's Office has determined that Sunday morning's fire on Sands Street was intentionally set. Investigators determined that the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents. Three people were shot and have non-life threatening injuries. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / G.A.N.G.S. peace coalition speak with Sheriff Leon Lott about Richland County violence. Officials say, the first incident happened around 11 p.m....
Comments / 0