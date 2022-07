The public's collective imagination surrounding virtual reality has grown hot enough to inspire an assortment of full-body suits designed with haptic feedback as the prime selling point. Haptic motors are one of the biggest reasons we loved the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller. In a way similar to how haptic feedback in a controller can make the pitter-patter of raindrops in a game feel more real, haptic feedback can also do wonders for the experience of delving into VR, assuming you have the extra dough to afford such an upgrade. Unfortunately for the average VR gamer, these suits haven't become popularized enough yet that they're available at an affordable price point.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO