ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derek Jeter Doc Shows That As Usual, Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Get It

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2L8Z_0gpE6SHh00

1. We are two episodes into ESPN’s seven-part docuseries on Derek Jeter and already Alex Rodriguez has come off looking terrible, as usual.

The series goes deep into the deterioration of the friendship between the two players, with Jeter opening up about the fallout like never before. He says of A-Rod, “Those comments bothered me because, like I said, I’m very, very loyal. As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’”

What Jeter is referencing are the following comments A-Rod made in a 2001 Esquire interview.

“Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead. He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second. I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup because you go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O’Neill and everybody. You never say, ‘Don't let Derek beat you.’ That’s never your concern.”

The series makes it clear, as does Jeter, that Rodriguez’s remarks are what caused the rift. Jeter is very straightforward about his habit of cutting off people who burn him. Yet, Rodriguez put the blame on his fractured relationship with Jeter on other “people.”

“People, I believe, really got off on trying to drive a wedge between Derek and I,” said Rodriguez. “At the beginning, you have this kind of innocent climb. Once you get a little bit too high, people then want to get two brothers and split them apart.”

Oh, yeah. Totally. “People” everywhere were plotting to break up the friendship between A-Rod and Jeter. It was definitely a top priority in the baseball world.

Meanwhile, A-Rod, at the time, also did an interview with Dan Patrick where he basically said, “There’s not one thing [Jeter] does better than me.”

Jeter addressed that incident as well in the docuseries.

“In my mind, he got his contract, so you’re trying to diminish what I’m doing, maybe to justify why you got paid,” said Jeter. “When you talk about statistics, mine never compared to Alex’s. I’m not blind. I understand that. But, we won! You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That’s fine,” Jeter said.

“But then it goes back to the trust, the loyalty. This is how the guy feels. He’s not a true friend, is how I felt. Because I wouldn’t do it to a friend.”

It’s pretty clear that the reason Jeter had had enough of A-Rod was A-Rod. Yet, here is A-Rod, still trying to blame “people” for having an agenda to drive a wedge between the two.

What an ego.

2. Speaking of Jeter, Episode 2 of his docuseries that aired on Thursday provided Juan Soto with a quote that he tweeted and quickly deleted amid his current issues with the Nationals.

3. Amazon getting into the NFL business has been really good for sports media personalities. In addition to Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, who will call Thursday Night Football, the streaming service has hired a slew of other people to be part of the coverage.

Kaylee Hartung

Charissa Thompson

Andrew Whitworth

Aqib Talib

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Tony Gonzalez

Richard Sherman

It’s so hard to keep up with who Amazon has hired that I thought Marshawn Lynch was part of the team, but it doesn’t appear that he’s signed on yet. There have also been reports that Amazon wants to bring in Pat McAfee.

That Jeff Bezos money is nice.

4. The Charles Barkley–LIV Golf negotiations, which Andrew Marchand reported on yesterday, are going to be fascinating, simply because of this: Charles is probably the only broadcaster who can tell LIV he will only join their organization if he can keep his TNT job and LIV has enough money to throw at Charles to make him give up his TNT job.

5. When I wrote about Chris Russo and First Take in Thursday's Traina Thoughts, I didn't mention how Russo got the whole college football world upset during his latest appearance because of his list of most storied college football programs.

Russo then defended this list and waxed on about Notre Dame later that day on his SiriusXM radio show like only he can.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features a fun conversation with the always entertaining Peter Schrager.

Topics covered include the changes to the Good Morning Football cast, inside stories from Sean McVay's recent wedding, Zach Wilson’s recent turn in the spotlight, which current NFL players would make good broadcasters, the death of comedy in movies, Succession and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Many, many Curb Your Enthusiasm fans cite the Palestinian Chicken episode as their all-time favorite. Sunday will mark the 11th anniversary of that episode's debut on HBO.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Former SportsCenter Host Keith Olbermann Lands New Job

Outspoken commentator Keith Olbermann has reportedly landed a new media gig. The former ESPN host is reportedly launching his own podcast in coordination with iHeart Media. Olbermann's show will reportedly mix political commentary with sports coverage. "Keith Olbermann is launching a daily podcast next month in partnership with iHeartMedia. Making...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Peter Schrager
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Chris Russo
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Derek Jeter
The Spun

Look: Longtime ESPN 'SportsCenter' Anchor Got Married

Longtime ESPN anchor Stan Verrett shared some exciting news over the weekend. He is now married. On Friday, Verrett shared a photo of himself and his bride from their big day on Twitter. "Some personal news...we did it!" he wrote in a caption. "And for friends who may be wondering...
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Espn
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo labelled "Nickstradamus" on social after calling Tony Finau's win

Sir Nick Faldo was labelled "Nickstradamus" after he called Tony Finau's remarkable win ahead of the final round of the 3M Open. It seemed ludicrous as Scott Piercy, the 43-year-old PGA Tour journeyman, started the day with a four-stroke lead at TPC Twin Cities. But Piercy endured an almighty collapse...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Sports

Bonds being denied by Baseball Hall leaves Dusty befuddled

OAKLAND – With Barry Bonds’ absence explained by justifiable suspicion and displeasing disposition, David Ortiz stood before thousands of adoring fans Sunday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony wearing the beatific smile of a winner. Ortiz got his. A plaque in the hallowed hallways of Cooperstown, where...
MLB
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Names Most 'High-Maintenance' Quarterback

Who's the most "high-maintenance" quarterback in the National Football League?. While all starting quarterbacks in the NFL likely have some degree of high-maintenance, one stands out more than the rest, according to one anonymous GM. Speaking to The Athletic, the anonymous GM called Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson more "high-maintenance"...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Legendary NFL Writer Announces Retirement After 46 Years

Longtime Associated Press sports writer Barry Wilner has retired. His son, ESPN Radio senior producer Evan Wilner, broke the news by sharing photos from the family's retirement party. As Evan shared on Instagram, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attended the scribe's celebration. "The rumors are true," he wrote. "After 46 years,...
NFL
The Spun

Fox Sports Reportedly Makes Decision On Daryl Johnston

Former NFL fullback and longtime Fox Sports commentator Daryl Johnston is reportedly getting a promotion this season. According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, Johnston will be moved up to the No. 2 game analyst role for Fox's NFL broadcasts. He'll work alongside play-by-play man Joe Davis, a rising star for the company.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Significant Reporter Hire For NFL Season

ESPN is finalizing its reporter roster for the fast-approaching 2022 NFL season. This Monday, the Worldwide Leader announced a significant reporter hire to be a member of upcoming NFL coverage. ESPN has announced veteran reporter Katherine Terrell is returning to the network. She will be covering the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

84K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy