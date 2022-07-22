Is Timing Really Everything? Wyatt v. Kern High School Sheds New Light on a Public Agency’s Obligations under Senate Bill 1421 and Senate Bill 16
During Mr. Wyatt’s employment, an internal affairs investigation was opened into allegations against him. However, by the time the investigation was completed, the District no longer considered Mr. Wyatt an active employee. When Mr. Wyatt requested access to his personnel file, he discovered among other things, a document listing two sustained...epointperfect.com
Comments / 0