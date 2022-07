Ark Invest has sold off roughly 1.4 million shares of Coinbase as the crypto exchange faces regulatory uncertainty within a bear market. The innovation-focused asset manager run by Cathie Wood sold more than 1.1 million shares of Coinbase from its Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), the company reported in an email. Ark also sold off about 175,000 shares of the stock from the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and 110,000 shares from the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO