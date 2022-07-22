Jessica Alba calls out Marvel movies for lack of diversity: ‘More of the same’

Jessica Alba is sharing her thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explaining that there are still some improvements that should be made in the entertainment industry, when it comes to diversity and inclusion. The ‘Fantastic Four’ star, who r ecently celebrated her 18th anniversary with Cash Warren , revealed some of her experience in Hollywood, sharing that she had difficulties finding lead roles as a Latina.

“If you look at the Marvel movies — that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s sort of the family thing — it’s still quite Caucasian,“ she declared.

“It’s a business initiative for people now that they realize how much money they can make,“ the actress and entrepreneur said in reference to the recent changes that have taken place gradually in the industry.

She continued explaining that it is something executives “care about, which is fine. How they get there really doesn’t matter,” highlighting the fact that they forgot to see the importance of diversity from very early on.

“Now you realize there’s a whole group of folks that you just frankly left out of the conversation because you just didn’t even see them. They were there the whole time,” Alba said.

Jessica reflected on her time playing Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four, describing herself in the superhero movie as “one of the few back in the day.”

“And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney,“ she added, ”but it’s still quite… more of the same.”

The Hollywood star says she thinks about those changes, “for the younger people who are coming up, who are going to be our future leaders, it’s important for them to see the world on screen, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as entertainers; it reflects the world that they’re in.”