Queen Elizabeth sends Prince George a sweet birthday message

By Maria Loreto
 5 days ago

Prince George is celebrating his 9th birthday! He has received congratulations from all sorts of people, among them, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Queen took to social media to share a sweet message of her grandson and a photo.

“Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!” wrote The Royal Family’s account, tacking on a birthday cake emoji. The tweet features a photo of the Queen and Prince George, smiling together. The Queen’s account also highlighted the work of the Irish Guards Band, who played a rendition of “Happy Birthday” in honor of Prince George.

Prince George has received a lot of love from his family members. His parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared an adorable new photo of him on their Instagram.

The photo shows the Prince in a blue shirt, smiling happily. “George is turning 9!” reads the caption. According to a statement from Kensington Palace, the photograph was taken by his mother, Kate Middleton , joining a collection of photographs that she has amassed over the years, highlighting sweet moments of her family and showing off her skills behind the camera.

George received messages from his grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall . He is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn, followed by Princess Charlotte , 7, and Prince Louis , 4. He is third in line for the British throne, preceded by his father and his grandfather.

Rogelio Zepeda
4d ago

Prince George is thinking 🤔. "Grandma is so Sweet" And I'm sure She is.

Prince William
Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles
