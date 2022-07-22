Suspects in NC and SC bank robberies arrested in Virginia, deputies say

DENVER, N.C. (WJZY) — Two men connected to a string of bank robberies in North and South Carolina were arrested in Virginia Thursday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Christopher McNeill, 42, and Dillon Surrett, 30, were connected to robberies and attempted robberies in Denver and Southern Pines in North Carolina , Lake City and Greenville in South Carolina, and Colonia Heights in Virginia.

McNeill reportedly dropped his billfold containing his identification when he was changing clothes behind a dumpster during one of the robberies, the sheriff’s office said.

In Denver, McNeill allegedly entered a Fifth Third Bank , went to the counter and passed the teller a note demanding money, deputies said. He fled the scene without the money in a vehicle driven by a getaway driver authorities identified as Surrett.

Robbery at Denver Fifth Third Bank (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

McNeill and Surrett were found in Fredericksburg, Virginia on July 21 and taken into custody. Deputies said McNeill is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Surrett is facing a charge of aiding and abetting.

The men are being held in Virginia awaiting extradition to either North Carolina or South Carolina.

