MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

kqennewsradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and for second-degree disorderly conduct...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING OFFICERS

A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly punching police officers on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:00 p.m. officers contacted three people who were allegedly drinking alcohol on the sidewalk near the intersection of Southeast Rose Street and Southeast Oak Avenue. A 65-year old man was given his third exclusion warning for drinking in public. As the officer was pouring the suspect’s beer out, the man reportedly threw punches at officers and was taken into custody. He was held for second-degree criminal trespass and harassment. Bail was set at $3,750.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Assault Case North Bend, July 27

CCSO release – Date / Time: 7-24-2022 1:00 AM; Case Number(s): S2219359; Classification: Assault IV Domestic (Felony), Strangulation (Felony), Burglary I; Location: Honeydew Rd North Bend Oregon; Suspect(s): Travis W. Knauber 35 years old; Narrative: On July 24th , 2022 Coos County Deputies were dispatched to Honeydew Rd in North Bend for a domestic assault between 35 year old Travis W. Knauber and his ex-girlfriend. Mr. Knauber had entered the victim’s home unlawfully and physically assaulted her and strangled her inside her home. The suspect was run off the property by the victim’s adult son. The victim’s 12-year-old son perceived the assault. After a search of the area, the suspect’s vehicle was found a few miles from the victim’s residence. Sgt. Slater and K9 Cena were called to the location to assist in locating the suspect, who was found hiding in the brush several hundred yards from the vehicle. Mr. Knauber was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Coos County Jail. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Oregon State Police. Mast Brothers’ Towing.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following reported disorderly conduct early Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. officers contacted 61-year old Larry Linderman after he refused to leave Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue. Linderman had allegedly smashed out the window near the entrance and knocked over all the cones that were blocking customers from entering. The suspect reportedly yelled obscenities at the staff before he left on foot.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

North Bend man arrested after attacking ex-girlfriend

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man is in custody after assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend in the early morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to an address on Honeydew Road at about 1 a.m. on July 24 for a reported domestic assault. Officials say the male suspect, identified as Travis Knauber, 35, had broken into the victim’s home and assaulted her and strangled her. Officials add that the assault was witnessed by the victim’s 12-year-old son and that Knauber was chased away by the victim’s other, adult son.
NORTH BEND, OR
#Disorderly Conduct#Roseburg
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR REPORTED TRESPASS

A Glide man was cited for a reported trespass incident by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Northeast Stephens Street after a caller said a man was causing a disturbance. Multiple employees reported they told the suspect to leave the property over ten times, but he refused to do so.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS

Two people were cited by Roseburg Police following an alleged trespass incident late Monday. An RPD report said officers located one man and one woman just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday at a vacant house in the 600 block of Northeast Brooklyn Avenue. Both admitted to entering the home through the front door so they could use the shower. The woman said she removed the “no trespassing” sign from the front window of the residence.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT

A woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 12:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to an incident in the 300 block of Fortune Branch Road in Glendale. The victim had blood all over his face and a serious injury to his forehead. The man claimed that 45-year old Brandy Jackson had hit him over the head with some antlers.
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Roseburg man was jailed following alleged disorderly conduct on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 5:15 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Northeast Patterson Street where a 42-year old was said to be acting disorderly, causing alarm to employees and residents. The suspect allegedly kicked a door to a room multiple times and tried to rip the toilet from the wall.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a sedan at the West Harvard Avenue southbound on ramp. As the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger got out and ran onto private property. Officers contacted him while he was running but the suspect ran through three more fences while trying to hide from officers.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Suspect in burglaries arrested thanks to security camera footage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect in a trio of burglaries is in custody after security camera footage helped deputies identify him, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says deputies were dispatched to a residence near Coburg Road in Eugene for a reported burglary on July 21. Deputies say the victim had returned home after placing her mother on hospice and discovered her home had been broken into. Deputies say jewelry, family heirlooms and souvenirs from travels around the world were stolen. The LCSO says the burglary was caught on the victim’s Ring camera.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN SUFFERS MEDICAL EVENT, PRONOUNCED DECEASED FOLLOWING CRASH

A Roseburg man died following a single vehicle accident, on Tuesday afternoon. A report from the Oregon State Police said just before 3:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Interstate 5 southbound near the Scotts Valley/Elkhead exit. A preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV operated by 78-year old Loyd Price left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The SUV came to rest on the railroad tracks.
ROSEBURG, OR
KOIN 6 News

Suspect arrested after string of burglaries in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a string of burglaries in Eugene was arrested, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced. Officials said police were dispatched to a home near Coburg Road after a reported burglary on Thursday. According to LCSO, the victim returned home after placing her mother on hospice and found her front door shattered. She then discovered jewelry and family heirlooms were stolen.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged burglary Friday night. A DCSO report said at 6:00 p.m. 39-year old Shawn Patzer allegedly showed up at a residence in the 300 block of East First Avenue in Riddle, where he and a victim started yelling at each other. The suspect allegedly entered the home and slapped the victim in the head causing substantial pain.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VEHICLE CRASHES AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FALLS ASLEEP

A vehicle crashed after the driver apparently fell asleep Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:45 an off-duty deputy observed a sedan drive onto the sidewalk along Northeast Stephens Street then cross all four lanes of traffic on Stephens, coming to a stop in the parking lot of a business at the corner with Northeast Newton Creek Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Court documents reveal timeline for Kendra Hanks murder

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A court affidavit for probable cause determination signed by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective has provided new information in the case of Kendra Hanks, who officials say was murdered on July 7. After Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston did not return home from work on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to six fentanyl overdoses in 26 hours

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department says its officers responded to six different severe overdoses throughout the city on July 22 and July 23. According to the EPD, police officers reportedly responded to five overdoses between 6:05 p.m. on July 22 and 12:49 a.m. on July 23. An additional overdose allegedly occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on July 23. Officials said the victims in these overdose cases were as young as 30 years old and as old as 69. Police said officers administered Narcan and conducted chest compressions until medics could arrive. Officials say the victims in all six overdose cases survived and were taken to a local hospital or voluntarily refused further treatment.

