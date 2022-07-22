MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CCSO release – Date / Time: 7-24-2022 1:00 AM; Case Number(s): S2219359; Classification: Assault IV Domestic (Felony), Strangulation (Felony), Burglary I; Location: Honeydew Rd North Bend Oregon; Suspect(s): Travis W. Knauber 35 years old; Narrative: On July 24th , 2022 Coos County Deputies were dispatched to Honeydew Rd in North Bend for a domestic assault between 35 year old Travis W. Knauber and his ex-girlfriend. Mr. Knauber had entered the victim’s home unlawfully and physically assaulted her and strangled her inside her home. The suspect was run off the property by the victim’s adult son. The victim’s 12-year-old son perceived the assault. After a search of the area, the suspect’s vehicle was found a few miles from the victim’s residence. Sgt. Slater and K9 Cena were called to the location to assist in locating the suspect, who was found hiding in the brush several hundred yards from the vehicle. Mr. Knauber was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Coos County Jail. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Oregon State Police. Mast Brothers’ Towing.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO