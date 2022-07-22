ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man is in custody after assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend in the early morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to an address on Honeydew Road at about 1 a.m. on July 24 for a reported domestic assault. Officials say the male suspect, identified as Travis Knauber, 35, had broken into the victim’s home and assaulted her and strangled her. Officials add that the assault was witnessed by the victim’s 12-year-old son and that Knauber was chased away by the victim’s other, adult son.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO