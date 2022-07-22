ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged burglary on Thursday. The RPD report said the...

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING OFFICERS

A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly punching police officers on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:00 p.m. officers contacted three people who were allegedly drinking alcohol on the sidewalk near the intersection of Southeast Rose Street and Southeast Oak Avenue. A 65-year old man was given his third exclusion warning for drinking in public. As the officer was pouring the suspect’s beer out, the man reportedly threw punches at officers and was taken into custody. He was held for second-degree criminal trespass and harassment. Bail was set at $3,750.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following reported disorderly conduct early Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. officers contacted 61-year old Larry Linderman after he refused to leave Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue. Linderman had allegedly smashed out the window near the entrance and knocked over all the cones that were blocking customers from entering. The suspect reportedly yelled obscenities at the staff before he left on foot.
ROSEBURG, OR
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS

Two people were cited by Roseburg Police following an alleged trespass incident late Monday. An RPD report said officers located one man and one woman just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday at a vacant house in the 600 block of Northeast Brooklyn Avenue. Both admitted to entering the home through the front door so they could use the shower. The woman said she removed the “no trespassing” sign from the front window of the residence.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN CITED FOR REPORTED TRESPASS

A Glide man was cited for a reported trespass incident by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Northeast Stephens Street after a caller said a man was causing a disturbance. Multiple employees reported they told the suspect to leave the property over ten times, but he refused to do so.
ROSEBURG, OR
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT

A woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 12:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to an incident in the 300 block of Fortune Branch Road in Glendale. The victim had blood all over his face and a serious injury to his forehead. The man claimed that 45-year old Brandy Jackson had hit him over the head with some antlers.
GLENDALE, OR
North Bend man arrested after attacking ex-girlfriend

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man is in custody after assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend in the early morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to an address on Honeydew Road at about 1 a.m. on July 24 for a reported domestic assault. Officials say the male suspect, identified as Travis Knauber, 35, had broken into the victim’s home and assaulted her and strangled her. Officials add that the assault was witnessed by the victim’s 12-year-old son and that Knauber was chased away by the victim’s other, adult son.
NORTH BEND, OR
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a sedan at the West Harvard Avenue southbound on ramp. As the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger got out and ran onto private property. Officers contacted him while he was running but the suspect ran through three more fences while trying to hide from officers.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged harassment incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:00 a.m. a 41-year old Winston man allegedly chased a victim down in the parking lot of the Department of Human Services, in the 700 block of West Harvard Avenue, where he put her in a headlock. The victim ran away into a nearby business, where the pair continued to yell at each other. The woman pulled the fire alarm just before officers arrived.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN SUFFERS MEDICAL EVENT, PRONOUNCED DECEASED FOLLOWING CRASH

A Roseburg man died following a single vehicle accident, on Tuesday afternoon. A report from the Oregon State Police said just before 3:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Interstate 5 southbound near the Scotts Valley/Elkhead exit. A preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV operated by 78-year old Loyd Price left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The SUV came to rest on the railroad tracks.
ROSEBURG, OR
VEHICLE CRASHES AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FALLS ASLEEP

A vehicle crashed after the driver apparently fell asleep Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:45 an off-duty deputy observed a sedan drive onto the sidewalk along Northeast Stephens Street then cross all four lanes of traffic on Stephens, coming to a stop in the parking lot of a business at the corner with Northeast Newton Creek Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged burglary Friday night. A DCSO report said at 6:00 p.m. 39-year old Shawn Patzer allegedly showed up at a residence in the 300 block of East First Avenue in Riddle, where he and a victim started yelling at each other. The suspect allegedly entered the home and slapped the victim in the head causing substantial pain.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Roseburg man was jailed following alleged disorderly conduct on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 5:15 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Northeast Patterson Street where a 42-year old was said to be acting disorderly, causing alarm to employees and residents. The suspect allegedly kicked a door to a room multiple times and tried to rip the toilet from the wall.
ROSEBURG, OR
Court documents reveal timeline for Kendra Hanks murder

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A court affidavit for probable cause determination signed by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective has provided new information in the case of Kendra Hanks, who officials say was murdered on July 7. After Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston did not return home from work on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT

One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged assault incident on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report at 6:00 p.m. a 20-year old man and a 35-year old man were allegedly involved in a physical disturbance in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. The younger man reportedly stabbed the second one in the arm with a knife. He was charged with second degree assault and detained without bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
I-5 crash leaves Roseburg man dead

ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) - A Roseburg man died Tuesday afternoon after a car crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155, according to Oregon State Police. Loyd Price, 78, was driving south on I-5 when his Toyota 4-Runner drove off the road and down an embankment where it rolled, landing on railroad tracks.
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene police arrest suspect after standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested this morning after SWAT were called to resolve a standoff with law enforcement, the Eugene Police Department said. Eugene police said around 7:25 a.m. on July 25, they got a call from Home Depot on Seneca Rd. They said Michael Joseph Reason, 46, came in a Penske truck and was stealing merchandise from outside the store.
EUGENE, OR
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER PICKUP WRECKS

A man was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck northwest of Roseburg on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:20 p.m. a deputy responded to the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, just off of Garden Valley Road. A 52-year old driver said his pickup was having some front-end issues and he could not keep it under control. The man said the vehicle veered off the road and he could not turn the steering wheel. The crash caused damage to a fence and nearby trees.
ROSEBURG, OR

