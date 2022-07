(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File) Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is fighting to preserve the name Soldier Field. Quinn yesterday launched a campaign to prevent the selling of the naming rights to the iconic lakefront stadium. He introduced a citizens ordinance to get an advisory referendum on the February ballot that would ask voters whether the city should be allowed to attach a corporate name to Soldier Field. The announcement came a day after Mayor Lightfoot unveiled three options for renovating the stadium.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO