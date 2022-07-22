ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Easy Margherita Pizza Recipe

By Kristen Carli
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing says "Friday night" like pizza. Instead of ordering delivery, elevate your pizza night with a truly delicious and authentic Italian pie: the Margherita. You don't need to go to a fancy pizza place to indulge in a Margherita pizza. Using store-bought pizza dough, you can make one at home in...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Gluten-Free Shoppers Are Running To Grab Trader Joe's Newest Item

If you're one of the one in 20 people in America who have Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, or one of the 25% of Americans who choose not to eat gluten, then you've probably noticed something exciting in the past few years (via University of Nebraska-Lincoln). Unlike in the past when making homemade gluten-free bread was many peoples' only option, these days consumers can find tons of variety at the grocery. According to Grandview Research, the global gluten-free products market is worth $5.9 billion, and it's expected to grow 9.8% a year through 2030. There's a lot more to choose from at the store these days than just gluten-free multigrain bread and crackers, and the options seem to keep coming.
NEBRASKA STATE
Mashed

Easy Seven Layer Salad Recipe

If you're looking for a little taste of the Midwest, you'll want to give this easy seven layer salad recipe a try. As the title suggests, you'll build this dish in layers, and when it comes time to serve, you'll toss all of those layers together, ensuring that each diner has a little bit of everything. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn grew up eating seven layer salads, and she explains that her own recipe is based on one from her own family.
RECIPES
Mashed

Indulgent Chocolate Gravy Recipe

Chocolate gravy? Sounds a bit odd, as "gravy" is a term we usually associate with savory, meat-based sauces. This gravy, however, is actually just a Southern chocolate-based sauce. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes goes so far as to cal it pure "chocolate heaven," adding that "it's super smooth and sweet with a deep cocoa flavor."
RECIPES
Mashed

Peachy Dump Cake Recipe

While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Crust#Pizza Oven#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Italian#San Marzano
Mashed

Homemade Whipped Cream Recipe

How do you make whipped cream? The concept may seem simple enough: get some cream (the kind labeled "heavy" or "whipping," since cream with a lower percentage of milk fat really won't whip up too well), beat the heck out of it, and stop before it becomes butter. Yes, this is pretty much how it works, but there are still a few tips we'd like to share that can help you make the tastiest, fluffiest whipped cream.
RECIPES
Mashed

Crispy Corn Fritters Recipe

To know corn fritters is to love them. These deep-fried treats make a great appetizer or a snack, but they also go really well with a main course if you just want to serve as a side. Corn fritters have been around for a long time, and they are a classic Southern fare that holds up against the likes of fried green tomatoes or collard greens. They're somewhat similar to hush puppies, but instead of using cornmeal, you'll make corn fritters with actual corn kernels.
RECIPES
Mashed

From-Scratch Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Cinnamon rolls are something that many visitors to this country may think of as the quintessential American breakfast — after all, airports all over this land are filled with the ubiquitous scent of Cinnabon. Cinnabon doesn't own a patent on these rolls, though, so why not try making them at home? While from-scratch yeast rolls can be time-consuming, recipe developer Melissa Olivieri says of her quick and easy recipe, "These cinnamon rolls are amazing ... because they do not use yeast and require no rise time." In lieu of yeast she uses yogurt, an ingredient that she says "helps to keep the buns moist and adds a slight denseness to them."
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

All-Purpose Vinaigrette Recipe

Everyone should have a recipe for an all-purpose vinaigrette in their back pocket. Whip this one up for a quick and delicious salad dressing. With ingredients like Dijon mustard and honey, it's a little bit sweet and a little bit zingy, pairing well with most vegetables and salads. This dressing...
RECIPES
Mashed

Creamy Lemon Ricotta Pasta Recipe

There are plenty of things to love about this creamy lemon ricotta pasta dish, including the fact that it's easy to make and could easily be doubled or tripled to feed a crowd. That said, this recipe takes a different spin on pasta, which is great for people looking to venture away from the typical pasta sauces we see all too often in recipes. From start to finish, this dish takes about 20 minutes to make, and the result is a meal that tastes as good as something you'd order at a restaurant.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Spam Musubi Recipe

What do you think of when you think of a snack? Maybe you picture a big bag of chips, a granola bar, or a container of beef jerky. The category of "snack" is practically all-encompassing — anything can be a snack if you decide it's a snack. In France, people might snack on crepes or eclairs, and in Morocco, you might see people enjoying a potato fritter called maakouda. Over in Hawaii, some of the most popular snacks include shave ice, salty-sweet rice crackers called arare, and Spam musubi. Savory, meaty, and simple, Spam musubi is a handheld dish similar to onigiri, or Japanese rice balls. Slices of Spam get crisped up in a pan, brushed with teriyaki sauce, and wrapped in a sheet of nori with white rice. "Spam musubi is often served as breakfast or as a snack," recipe developer Eric Ngo says.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Ice Cream Mochi Recipe

Mochi ice cream is a Japanese dessert that's been super-trendy in the U.S. of late. You no longer have to hunt for them in Asian grocery stores, as they are now available even at big box stores like Costco. The fun thing about making your own mochi, though, is that, as recipe developer Cecilia Ryu points out, "You can make it with your ice cream of choice."
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Bloody Mary Recipe

A classic Bloody Mary is pretty much synonymous with brunch, and a big ol' glass of tomato juice with a little bit of vodka is the perfect way to start the day. The great part about this drink is that it's unique; whereas a lot of cocktails are sweet, this is salty and sometimes spicy, thanks to the additions of sriracha and horseradish. But perhaps the best part about making a Bloody Mary is loading it up with toppings like olives, bacon, shrimp, and cheese. It's like a cocktail and an appetizer all rolled into one.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Two McDonald's Fan Favorites Are Getting A Jalapeño Update

When you pull up to a McDonald's, chances are you're not looking to be surprised. Maybe you're heading out on a long work commute in the early hours of the morning and are looking to wrap your senses around the familiar steamy comfort of an Egg McMuffin and a cup of coffee. If it's lunchtime, maybe you're in it for the Big Mac or its meatless equivalent, the McPlant, with a side of fries and a McFlurry.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Ruby Tuesday Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best

For many of us, Friday and Saturday nights are reserved for venturing out to eat and staying up late to have a good time. But that doesn't mean you can't make a weeknight just as fun as your weekend. So, instead of waiting until the end of the week to...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Pizza Hut Has Great News For Pasta Lovers

To most people, Pizza Hut means one thing: pizza. The name conjures up images of doughy slices dripping in melted mozzarella cheese and sizzling pepperoni and thick hunks of crust smothered in tangy marinara sauce. However, the popular pizza chain restaurant has a lot more than just pie on its menu. You can also order buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, and pasta. And the pasta may be more of a hit than you'd expect — Fast Food Nutrition reports that as of February 2022, the chicken Alfredo pasta was the third most popular item to order at Pizza Hut.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Easy Sausage Stuffing Recipe

Stuffing is not just for the holidays! When the recipe is easy, this comforting dish is perfect even on a busy weekday. In under an hour, you can whip up a flavorful meal reminiscent of the most wonderful time of the year. Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this very easy sausage stuffing recipe. Johnson tells us "I love this recipe because it's easy to make, but feels special. It could be equally at home on a holiday table or just a family dinner."
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Chocolate Cake Recipe

There are times when we're in the mood to try a different kind of dessert such as cardamom churros with guava puree, and other times when a light and simple dish like fruit sorbet will do. Most of the time, though, what we really want is Dessert with a capital "D," meaning something along the lines of a classic chocolate cake.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Jell-O Shot Recipe

Party drinks are always a recipe for fun, but party shots really take things to another level. That's especially true when it comes to Jell-O shots — colorful, wobbly, and misleadingly easy to ingest. Recipe developer Molly Pisula from Vanilla Bean Cuisine has created a quick and simple recipe for these flashy rainbow shots that you can whip up in 5 minutes. Keep in mind that you'll need to set aside a few hours for them to set (they are made with Jell-O after all).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Easy Mongolian Beef Recipe

One of our favorite take out dishes of all time is Mongolian beef. Recipe developer Kate Shungu has come up with a homemade stovetop version that she says "tastes just like P.F. Chang's." As it turns out, Mongolian beef isn't Mongolian at all. Instead, it was first created in Mongolian barbecue restaurants in Taiwan back in the 1950s, according to Chris Ying and René Redzepi in the book "You and I Eat the Same." Now, it is a common choice served at Chinese restaurants across the United States.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

139K+
Followers
36K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy