WWE

Backstage News On Plans For Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have faced off a number of times over the last few years, and fans are going to see them clash once again when Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against...

stillrealtous.com

ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Returns To NXT With New Look

A trending topic coming out of this weekend’s WWE NXT live events is Commander Azeez (real name Babatunde Aiyegbusi) returning to the NXT roster in a bodyguard/managerial role for Cora Jade. As seen in the image below, Azeez is sporting a full beard, a new hairstyle, and wearing all-black attire to fit Jade’s darker look. The addition of Azeez is the latest alteration for Cora Jade’s character since her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT 2.0” when she hit Roxanne Perez with one of their shared NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts during her NXT Women’s Championship match against current Champ, Mandy Rose.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Could Reportedly Be Considered For Top WWE Job

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, it was Bruce Prichard who took over Vince’s duties on the creative end of things. Prichard was reportedly in Gorilla Position for last Friday’s “SmackDown” and inherited a lot of McMahon’s television roles. While there is no word on whether Prichard has been slotted into the role permanently, Paul Heyman has emerged as a possible candidate to lead WWE’s creative direction at some point in the future.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Mo Going Through Serious Health Issues, GoFundMe Set Up

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Bobby Horne, who is mainly known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation from 1993 to 1996 under the ring name Mo (later Sir Mo), where he held the WWF World Tag Team Championship with Mabel as “Men on a Mission.” His GoFundMe page can be seen at www.gofundme.com/f/sir-mos-medical-bills.
WWE
Us Weekly

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
Yardbarker

Shane McMahon not expected back in WWE, Shane not on good terms with Stephanie

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On WWE Superstar Being Written Out Of Storyline

In recent weeks fans have seen the Maximum Male Models storyline play out on SmackDown with Max Dupri at the forefront. However, it was recently reported by PWTorch that Max Dupri will no longer be part of the storyline moving forward. Fightful Select reports that Max Dupri was written out...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To Wrestling

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and some of them have since gone on to join other promotions. However, some names have yet to return to wrestling and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE happens to be one of them. Recently the former WWE star took to Twitter to say that she hopes to return someday as her love for wrestling and the fans runs deep.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Let Him In? Bray Wyatt Makes Reference To Vince McMahon, Hints At New Beginning

He seems to be a fan. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention no matter what they do. It might be something as simple as they way they move or the way they speak, but sometimes you can see it in their eyes. That is the case with a certain former WWE Champion, and now he has done something that might get some people wondering what he is doing next.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why WWE Raw Opened With A Brawl This Week

Logan Paul and The Miz teamed up at WrestleMania 38 a few months ago, but Miz turned on his partner after they picked up a win over the Mysterios on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then the rivalry between The Miz and Logan Paul has turned heated and...
WWE

