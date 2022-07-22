Opening date set for new Cinnaholic location in Sugar Land

Create by Lil Bit, an online business that creates customized items for special occasions, opened in Humble on May 1. (Courtesy Create by Lil Bit) Create by Lil Bit, an online business that offers customized items for special occasions, opened in Humble on May 6. The business offers a number of specialized gifts, including activity and coloring books, party favors and activity packs, and customized T-shirts. Create by Lil Bit owner Ebony McGowen said the products are ideal for birthday parties, friendship gatherings, bridal and baby showers, graduations and anniversaries. McGowen noted the business—which has a mailing address of 1201 First St., Ste. E1622, Humble—ships its products nationwide. 281-947-6222. www.createbylilbit.myshopify.com.
