Opening date set for new Cinnaholic location in Sugar Land

The Joint Chiropractic opened a new location in Conroe on July 18, but there will be an official grand opening on Aug. 13. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Joint Chiropractic opened July 18 in Conroe at 1317 W. Davis St., Ste. C-1, according to franchise owner Noah Stone. Stone said there will be a grand opening Aug. 13. New patients in the Conroe area can text "Conroe" to 56468 for a free initial visit. The Joint Chiropractic is the largest chiropractic network in the country and offers chiropractic services to help with lower back pain, sciatica pain and migraines, among other issues. 936-274-8850. www.thejoint.com/texas/conroe/conroe-28057.

CONROE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO