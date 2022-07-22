ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening date set for new Cinnaholic location in Sugar Land

By Hunter Marrow
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 5 days ago
Plant-based cinnamon roll concept Cinnaholic will soon open in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) An opening date has been firmed for plant-based cinnamon roll concept Cinnaholic's new...

Create by Lil Bit now open in Humble

Create by Lil Bit, an online business that creates customized items for special occasions, opened in Humble on May 1. (Courtesy Create by Lil Bit) Create by Lil Bit, an online business that offers customized items for special occasions, opened in Humble on May 6. The business offers a number of specialized gifts, including activity and coloring books, party favors and activity packs, and customized T-shirts. Create by Lil Bit owner Ebony McGowen said the products are ideal for birthday parties, friendship gatherings, bridal and baby showers, graduations and anniversaries. McGowen noted the business—which has a mailing address of 1201 First St., Ste. E1622, Humble—ships its products nationwide. 281-947-6222. www.createbylilbit.myshopify.com.
Community Impact Houston

Tropical Sno opening in Tomball Aug. 27

Tropical Sno, a shaved ice shop, is opening in Tomball on Aug. 27. (Canva) Tropical Sno of Tomball will have a grand opening on Aug. 27 at 24510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, co-owner Brittany Puckett said. Puckett said the first 50 people will receive free sno-cones, and there will be food trucks and kid-friendly activities. The shaved ice shop will have unique sno-cone flavors, Blue Bell ice cream, a soda fountain and many different candy toppings. 346-225-5201. www.facebook.com/tropicalsnotomball/
Community Impact Houston

F45 Training to bring new location to Cypress

F45 Training is bringing a new location to Cypress this fall. (Courtesy F45 Training) F45 Training is opening a new location in November at 27230 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The business offers 45-minute sessions of mixed-circuit and high-intensity interval training workouts. 832-557-7784. www.f45training.com.
Reformation now open in Montrose Collective

Reformation opened its doors on July 15 in Montrose Collective. (Courtesy Reformation) Officials with the Montrose Collective collective welcomed Houston’s first location of sustainable fashion brand Reformation on July 15 at 1001 California St., Ste. 103, Houston. According to officials with Reformation, the tech-inspired gadgets at the store include...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
The Joint Chiropractic opens new location in Conroe

The Joint Chiropractic opened a new location in Conroe on July 18, but there will be an official grand opening on Aug. 13. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Joint Chiropractic opened July 18 in Conroe at 1317 W. Davis St., Ste. C-1, according to franchise owner Noah Stone. Stone said there will be a grand opening Aug. 13. New patients in the Conroe area can text "Conroe" to 56468 for a free initial visit. The Joint Chiropractic is the largest chiropractic network in the country and offers chiropractic services to help with lower back pain, sciatica pain and migraines, among other issues. 936-274-8850. www.thejoint.com/texas/conroe/conroe-28057.
10 businesses, renovations coming to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, Montrose and River Oaks area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Jersey Mike's to open second Conroe location in 2023

The fast-casual sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will open a location on Hwy. 242 following its April launch of a Loop 336 location. (Courtesy Splash LLC) Sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will open a second Conroe location on Hwy. 242 in the first quarter of 2023 following an earlier launch at Loop 336, according to spokesperson Kyle Potvin, whose firm represents the restaurant.
Local rental rates continue to climb in Katy area

Rents have continued to rise in the Greater Houston area in the first half of 2022, driven by an influx of new residents to the area and a single-family home market that is pushing more people to consider renting. Those trends can be seen in the Katy-area data from ApartmentData.com—which...
RVision Homes breaks ground on Magnolia Office Park

RVision Homes broke ground on Magnolia Office Park on Nichols Sawmill Road. (Courtesy RVision) RVision Homes held a groundbreaking ceremony June 30 on its Magnolia Office Park on Nichols Sawmill Road in Magnolia. It is across the street from Unity Park. According to a RVision Commercial Construction July 19 press release, the office park will have 26 single-story office buildings that are 1,512 square feet each. All of the units are for sale. 281-844-2887. www.rvisionhomes.com.
Pho Binh now open in Katy

Pho Binh has seven other locations in the Houston area. (Courtesy Pho Binh) Pho Binh opened in May at 25621 Nelson Way, Ste. 130, Katy. The restaurant serves beef, pork, chicken and shrimp pho and sandwiches as well as boba and smoothies. 832-437-9486. www.phobinh.com/. Summer intern, South Houston. Ilana joined...
AGR Sports coming to Katy in September

AGR Sports offers a variety of indoor activities. (Courtesy AGR Sports) AGR Sports is opening in the first week of September at the old Glowzone at 830 S. Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. The adventure park offers indoor paintball, laser tag, ax throwing and more with different game modes to...
KATY, TX
