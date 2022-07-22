ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Rolls Out Electric Delivery Vehicles In Chicago, Other Cities

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Chicago is one of a dozen cities Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles will be...

Governor Pritzker Announces Sale of the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC), Google to Occupy Renovated Building

FILE - This April 8, 2003 file photo shows the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, he wants to hold a public auction to sell Thompson Center, which houses state government offices in downtown Chicago, calling the building "ineffective" and a "very wasteful, very inefficient use of space." He said selling the building and moving state workers elsewhere could save the state between $6 million and $12 million annually. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Democratic Leaders Push Chicago As Host Of 2024 DNC

Illinois’ top Democrats are banding together to push for Chicago as host of their 2024 convention. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Democratic Chair Robin Kelly and others gathered yesterday in Chicago to convince Democratic Party leaders to pick the Windy City to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Chicago is one of four finalists, along with New York, Atlanta and Houston. Democratic party leaders are touring the cities to determine which will be host.
CHICAGO, IL
Lightfoot Considering Changes To Soldier Field

(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File) Mayor Lightfoot is considering making changes to Soldier Field. Crain’s Chicago Business reports the mayor today is expected to pitch three possible scenarios for the historic stadium along the lakefront. One option is putting a dome on Soldier Field in an effort to keep the Bears in Chicago. Another option would be letting the Bears go and improving the stadium for the Chicago Fire F.C.
CHICAGO, IL
Incoming Plainfield North HS Freshman Wins 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby

Incoming Plainfield North High School freshman Logan Huegel won the 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, California last weekend. He was named the champion after hitting 29 total home runs including 14 homers in the final round. This is not the first time that Huegel’s competed in a home run derby. At 11 years old he qualified for the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in 2021 he finished in third place in Atlanta, Georgia.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1. The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation...
JOLIET, IL
Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
Bolingbrook Police Department Welcomes New Bloodhound Team

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta and Chief Mike Rompa are proud to present the newest addition to the Bolingbrook Police Department’s K-9 Unit: Bloodhound Deputy Chief Scout. Scout is the department’s third K-9, and reported for duty Monday morning with new handler Officer Alexia Britton. Officer Alexia Britton. The...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Shorewood: Clean Up Will Take Time Following Massive Fertilizer Fire Last Week

Edgewater retention pond, dead fish from water runoff following Tri-County Stockdale fire in Shorewood. The Village of Shorewood asking people not fish in ponds near the fertilizer fire last week at Tri-County Stockdale until the all clear is given. Water runoff has killed fish in at least one pond. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says sandbags were used to stop water runoff into the DuPage River. Nearly 1-million gallons of water was used to douse the fire that demolished Tri-County Stockdale on Tuesday, July 19th. The business sold fertilizer, weed and feed. No one was injured and animals inside were saved. Local, state and federal agencies have been on site for the clean-up.
SHOREWOOD, IL
Naperville Investigating Why Sirens Didn’t Activate During Tornado

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) The City of Naperville is investigating why outdoor warning sirens didn’t activate this past weekend when a tornado hit the western suburb. The National Weather Service indicated that an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville Saturday morning. City officials have determined that the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the Naperville area before or during this time, which is why the sirens didn’t activate before or during this tornado. Officials are reviewing internal policies and procedures around the outdoor warning systems.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
Joliet Township Supervisor Facing Vehicle Forfeiture Following DUI Arrest

Angel Contreras/Will County Detention Center mug shot. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a forfeiture case against a Joliet Township supervisor who is facing felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence. 36-year-old Angel Contreras was arrested on June 19th after Joliet police pulled his vehicle over in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police say the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic. While speaking with officers, Contreras “exhibited signs of alcohol impairment” according to Joliet Police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
JOLIET, IL
Joliet Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Vodka Bottle at Family Member

Cynthia Crowder (Joliet Police Department) Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 55-year-old Joliet woman after she allegedly hit her cousin with a bottle of alcohol. On Tuesday afternoon, just after 1:30 pm, the Joliet Police were called to the Riverside Center apartment on Ottawa Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned shortly after arriving that Cynthia Crowder allegedly threw a plastic vodka bottle at her male cousin, striking him in the eye. She reportedly threw the bottle as a result of an argument to the two were having at the time. Following their investigation police attempted to place Crowder into custody, at which time she is said to have struck an officer in the arm. Authorities tell WJOL that she appeared to be intoxicated at the time of her arrest.
JOLIET, IL
Man Arrested After Lunging at Store Employee with Knife

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly trying to stab an employee at a Joliet grocery store. Joliet Police were called to the Jewel-Osco, 1537 Larkin Avenue, just after 11:45 pm Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Authorities learned shortly after arriving that 57-year-old Eric Coulter entered the store after being banned by management. A store employee recognised Coulter in the store and asked him to leave. Coulter walked out of the store with the employee. While in the parking lot, Coulter grew angry, pulled a knife on the employee, and lunged at them. Coulter ran from the area, and a store employee called 911. The employee Coulter tried to stab was unharmed in the incident. Coulter was located by officers a short time later, and they placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL
Will County State’s Attorney Speaks Out Against the End of Cash Bail in Illinois

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow enters the Will County Courthouse as the Drew Peterson murder trial continues in Joliet, Ill. The high-profile Drew Peterson and Christopher Vaughn murder trials cost Will County $600,000 to prosecute. The county transferred $500,000 into a special prosecution fund a few years ago. The money was meant largely for those cases. However that money has been spent and Glasgow has asked for another $100,000. There also are outstanding bills for expert witnesses at both trials. (AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File)
WILL COUNTY, IL
Two Men Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired in a Joliet Neighborhood

Donzel Williamson & Kyle Smith (L to R) Two men have been arrested in connection to gunshots fired in a Joliet neighborhood on Sunday morning. Joliet Police were patrolling the intersection of Comstock and Morgan Streets just after 3:30 am on Sunday. While patrolling the neighborhood the officers heard gunshots and began investigating the area. They eventually located two people in a vehicle in the 500 block of Morgan Street. While speaking to the two men, police saw live ammo in the back seat of the car and a handgun on the rear floorboard.
JOLIET, IL

