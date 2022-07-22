ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Shelden's Weekend Outlook 7/22

KFDA
 5 days ago

KFDA

Shelden's Rainy & Cool Outlook 7/27

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: AC’s Innovation Outpost nearing completion to open its doors to students. VIDEO: Free GED registration for women on Aug. 9 at dinner event. Updated: 7 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Everything has gone up’: Inflation hitting local farmers market

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Inflating prices have been effecting everything from grocery stores to gas prices, and local farmer’s markets. The Amarillo Community Market has been hit, but vendors are trying to keep prices down where they can. “This year, they all have additional stress with the drought and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo water use still high despite request to conserve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Compliance with the city of Amarillo’s request to keep water use down by not watering landscaping frequently lasted two days. The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday but not on Monday. This the Stage...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

A Historic Purchase to Further Preserve Water in Amarillo

The City of Amarillo voted to approve a contract for the purchase of 15,768 acres of water rights in Roberts County during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The purchase will increase Amarillo’s water inventory by about 8%, adding around 800,000 acre-feet of water to the city’s supply. A...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Heavy rain possible for Northern Texas & Oklahoma Panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - While it has been one of the hottest July's on record for Amarillo, Texas, the High Plains could end the month on a wet note. Rain chances increase dramatically to end the week Thursday and Friday all due to a stationary front slowly drifting south out of Kansas and into the High Plains. The northern half of the Panhandles look to benefit the most from this but being several days out there is room for the forecast to change.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Senior Citizens Association holding public meeting tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association board of directors will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning to explain the group’s fate. It has struggled in the past due to a lack of money, especially to make up for Amarillo College ending their rent-free presence in the school’s Downtown Campus.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

False alarm: Shots fired in downtown Amarillo area was a bird cannon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you heard shots fired this evening in the downtown Amarillo area, Amarillo Police Department is clearing it up. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said Potter County facilities department occasionally shoots off a bird cannon to scare off the birds. When the department does this,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Free GED registration for women on Aug. 9 at dinner event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Women can receive information and register for free GED classes next month. At 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 9, the Center for Advancement is hosting “Let’s Taco ‘Bout GED,’ a free dinner and informational meeting, at 2308 S.W. 7th St. in Amarillo. At...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Alzheimer’s community forum set for this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Alzheimer’s community forum is set for this Thursday in Amarillo. The forum is July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Pharmacy, room 100 at 1300 S. Coulter St. The forum will have speakers,...
AMARILLO, TX

