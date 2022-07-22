Shelden's Weekend Outlook 7/22

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: AC’s Innovation Outpost nearing completion to open its doors to students. VIDEO: Free GED registration for women on Aug. 9 at dinner event. Updated: 7 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
It's been a hot summer here in the Texas Panhandle. To add to those woes we haven't seen much rain. We have been hit or miss for some time. We are mainly missing a good old fashion downpour. It would be nice. I mean that would help our water supply...
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Inflating prices have been effecting everything from grocery stores to gas prices, and local farmer’s markets. The Amarillo Community Market has been hit, but vendors are trying to keep prices down where they can. “This year, they all have additional stress with the drought and...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Compliance with the city of Amarillo’s request to keep water use down by not watering landscaping frequently lasted two days. The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday but not on Monday. This the Stage...
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Amarillo District Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT), on Monday, August 1 a bridge on SH 152 will be closed between Pampa and Borger for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will most likely be complete by the evening commute.
Update 5:15 p.m. According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, all lanes of traffic have reopened after a wreck on Hwy 83, four miles south of Perryton that occurred around 12 p.m. Original PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo announced on social media that Hwy 83, four miles south of Perryton, was closed […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Four day school weeks are becoming a trend in the Texas Panhandle. Spring Creek ISD believes it was the first in the panhandle to go a four day week. It made the switch for the 2018-2019 school year. Channing ISD and River Road ISD are...
The City of Amarillo voted to approve a contract for the purchase of 15,768 acres of water rights in Roberts County during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The purchase will increase Amarillo’s water inventory by about 8%, adding around 800,000 acre-feet of water to the city’s supply. A...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - While it has been one of the hottest July's on record for Amarillo, Texas, the High Plains could end the month on a wet note. Rain chances increase dramatically to end the week Thursday and Friday all due to a stationary front slowly drifting south out of Kansas and into the High Plains. The northern half of the Panhandles look to benefit the most from this but being several days out there is room for the forecast to change.
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is one of the more anticipated drawings in recent history. I mean, with an estimated jackpot of $810,000,000 as of the writing of this article, everyone finds themselves hoping and wishing...and dreaming. However, they will be a group of people that will be watching maybe just...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association board of directors will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning to explain the group’s fate. It has struggled in the past due to a lack of money, especially to make up for Amarillo College ending their rent-free presence in the school’s Downtown Campus.
Oh boy, here we go again. No, I’m not talking about more crime or anything like that. Your catalytic converter is as “safe” now as it was the other day. I’m talking about COVID. I know, it never went away and we know it’s going to...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you heard shots fired this evening in the downtown Amarillo area, Amarillo Police Department is clearing it up. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said Potter County facilities department occasionally shoots off a bird cannon to scare off the birds. When the department does this,...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27,...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Women can receive information and register for free GED classes next month. At 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 9, the Center for Advancement is hosting “Let’s Taco ‘Bout GED,’ a free dinner and informational meeting, at 2308 S.W. 7th St. in Amarillo. At...
Food challenges are just something to bear witness to sometimes. We've all seen one on TV, or in person. For example, a restaurant known as Mugshots does an insane challenge like this. At one point in my life, I saw three people do that challenge in one week. I didn't...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Alzheimer’s community forum is set for this Thursday in Amarillo. The forum is July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Pharmacy, room 100 at 1300 S. Coulter St. The forum will have speakers,...
