Shelden's Weekend Outlook 7/22

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - While it has been one of the hottest July's on record for Amarillo, Texas, the High Plains could end the month on a wet note. Rain chances increase dramatically to end the week Thursday and Friday all due to a stationary front slowly drifting south out of Kansas and into the High Plains. The northern half of the Panhandles look to benefit the most from this but being several days out there is room for the forecast to change.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO