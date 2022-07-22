Humane Society investigates after dog found dead in central Toledo

The Toledo Humane Society is investigating after a dog was found dead Thursday in a Toledo park.

The female dog was found just past Willys Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave., near its park’s tennis courts, lying in a very distinct blue-cloth pet carrier that was unzipped and with bowls of food and water left nearby. Based on the evidence, the dog was alive when she was left there, the agency said.

The tan and white female dog was estimated to be 2 years old and weighed about 20 pounds. She was not spayed or microchipped.

Those who saw any suspicious activity at the park Wednesday night or Thursday or recognize the dog are asked to contact THS Cruelty Officer Courtney Schroyer at 419-891-1561 or file a report on toledohumane.org/animal-cruelty. All cruelty reports are confidential.

First Published July 22, 2022, 5:01pm