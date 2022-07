HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars tonight after running over her own child with her car and striking another individual in a domestic altercation. Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call from a local hospital about an individual seeking treatment for a six-year-old child that had been run over by a car. The incident reportedly occurred at a residence on Harrell Street in Hattiesburg.

