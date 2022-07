The man who was robbed outside of a Sherman Oaks Wells Fargo said he'll never forget the footsteps running toward him."As soon as I heard the footsteps the guy squatted down and tried to grab something from my arm," said William. "I walked out with a bag."William, who asked CBSLA to not give his full name, said he was inside Wells Fargo for about 45 minutes getting a bag filled with $10,000 of cash for mid-year house expenses.He walked out of the doors of the bank and over to his car. Within seconds, a man dressed in all white ran...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO