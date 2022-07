IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Health officials want to remind people how to keep themselves safe from tickborne illness. Deer ticks are small insects that can carry dangerous diseases. The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) said over the last year there have been 62 cases of Lyme Disease in Dickinson and Iron counties. The breakdown was 56 in Dickinson and six in Iron.

