Police investigating fatal Franklin County, NY crash

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police has released a photo of a suspect in their investigation into reports of hate crimes in Isle La Motte. The photo, which was taken on a game camera, shows a person wearing what appears to be a face covering and removing a Pride flag from a tree.
Police say the body of a woman who fell into the Saranac River has been found. Troopers, investigators, members of the Underwater Recovery Team, and Drone Team responded to the scene as well as New York State Environmental Conservation Police, New York State Forest Rangers, members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and local emergency responders and water rescue teams from area fire departments. Authorities say they were notified at approximately 9:00pm on Friday July 22, 2022 that an adult had fallen into the Saranac River after her kayak flipped over in the water near Brown Road in Plattsburgh.
Burlington City Councilors approve policing contract. Burlington City Councilors approve policing contract. Like many others, Rory Shamlian moved to Vermont for college. Grants to help Vermont property managers install EV charging stations for tenants. Updated: 10 hours ago. Grant money will make it easier for people who live in apartments...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social media accounts indicate that the University of Vermont student fatally shot in a murder-suicide in Burlington’s Old North End knew the assailant for at least a year prior to Monday’s deadly encounter. A vase of flowers Tuesday marked the scene where 22-year-old Kayla...
Burlington police are asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that jumped a curb at Manhattan Drive and Rose Street and hit a man walking on the sidewalk. The hit-and-run occurred just before midnight Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and and found the man bleeding in a grassy area. The vehicle immediately left the scene, police said. Firefighters took the man to UVM Vermont Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were called to the South Burlington McDonalds restaurant on Shelburne Road Sunday evening just after 5 pm. Officers say an employee caused a disturbance with a handgun and ammunition. Police say some of the bullets were placed on the hot grill and began exploding. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police were able to coax the employee into surrendering peacefully. The unidentified employee was transported to the UVM Medical Center for observation. Police are still investigating this incident.
PLATTSBURGH (NEWS10) – A kayaker who went missing on the Saranac River in Plattsburgh on Friday has been found, according to the New York State Police. The NYSP identified the victim as Amanda R. Hilton, 39, of Plattsburgh. The NYSP said on Saturday that Hilton was located in an...
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police have released more information into their investigation of an early morning murder-suicide and an attempted homicide on North Winooski Avenue. Police say that Mikal Dixon, 27, a formerly-enrolled student at the University of Vermont, shot and killed student Kayla Noonan, 22 before shooting and...
Wilderness Rescue: On July 20 at 7:15 a.m., Northern Frontier Camp of Indian Lake contacted Ray Brook Dispatch to report a 17-year-old camper having a seizure near the Flowed Lands Lake. The camper from Delaware was attempting to hike 22 High Peaks in approximately one week. Forest Rangers Evans and Martin responded with the Lake Colden caretaker.
Charges were dismissed today against a SUNY Plattsburgh police officer who was accused of selling alcohol to a minor on campus. SUNY Plattsburgh police officer Darren Barcomb met briefly with his attorney Allan Cruikshank Jr. before appearing in Plattsburgh City Court Wednesday morning. An offer from the prosecution was declined and Cruickshank moved to dismiss the case.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Monday's murder-suicide in downtown Burlington is the second fatal shooting this month. The Burlington Police Department said the increase in gun incidents is creating a need for additional support. "We've had a gunfire incident essentially every other week so far," Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said.
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility inmate Joshua J. Jones was arrested for the second time on assault charges. According to the St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Department, Jone was found to be involved in a physical altercation that injured another inmate on July 13. Subsequently, Jones...
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington community is still feeling the impact of Monday's murder-suicide in downtown Burlington. Many remember Kayla Noonan as a thoughtful person who always wore her heart on her sleeve. Some of Noonan's coworkers at Burlington's Chase Bank spoke about her. "She loved roller skating, traveling,...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Burlington on Monday. Police say it was a murder-suicide involving University of Vermont students living in the Old North End. Around 2:20 a.m., police were called to the sound of...
