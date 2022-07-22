ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands to fund extra patrols at intersection where teen died trying to cross the street

By Catherine Dominguez
 5 days ago
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors agreed to continue funding extra patrols for the intersection of Creekside Green Drive and Kuykendahl Road following the 2021 death of a teen hit and killed trying to cross the street. In November, the board allocated $392,000 to fund the extra patrols for...

