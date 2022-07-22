ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Thomas Lane Get’s 2 1/2 Yrs. For Violating George Floyds Civil Rights

By BridgetEE
 5 days ago
Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

In May 2020 George Floyd was murdered on live video, on a Minneapolis street, by a now former police officer named Derek Chauvin who is in prison after being found guilty of George Floyd’s murder. As horrific as what Derek Chauvin did, there were fellow officers on the scene who not only kept civilians back from intervening but didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin. If we could hear George Floyd’s cries for help on a video that was being record outside the police perimeter then surely the officers that were there could.

Federal prosecutors had asked Judge Paul A. Magnuson to sentence, Thomas Lane, one of the three former Minneapolis police officers convicted in February of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, to between 5.25 years to 6.5 years but he was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison on Thursday, after the Judge said that Thomas Lane’s role in George Floyds death was minimal. Thomas Lane was also be required to pay an undetermined amount of restitution as well as be placed on supervised release for two years after serving his prison term.

Thomas Lane who was a 4 day rookie at the time of George Floyds murder.

George Floyd’s brother Philonise when addressing the court had this to say:

“Our family was given a death sentence May 25, we will never get George back,” “Officer Lane did not intervene in one way or another,”

Two more ex-officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, are still waiting to be sentenced.

Take a look at the video below

Source: Radio One Digital

