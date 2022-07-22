Caught on video: Iowa woman survives after train slams into her vehicle

Authorities said a teen from Sherrill was injured when the ATV that he was driving rolled several times before striking a vehicle Saturday in the Sherrill area. 15 year old Brody Schmitt was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a Sheriff’s Department report, the crash happened Saturday on South Mound Road. The report states that Schmitt was northbound when he lost control of the ATV. It rolled several times before striking a vehicle driven by 68 year old Wayne Hess of Sherrill, south on South Mound Road. Schmitt was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of liability and operation of an ATV on a roadway.

SHERRILL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO