Hiawatha, IA

Caught on video: Iowa woman survives after train slams into her vehicle

KCCI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) — Hiawatha police said a woman narrowly escaped death after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train. Police released body camera footage to KCRG. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon on Coral Drive,...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Former investigator says autopsy should reveal critical clues in Maquoketa Caves murders

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators are actively working to find a motive after three family members were killed atMaquoketa Caves State Park. Forty-two-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died in what appears to be a random act of violence. The suspected gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska, is also among the dead.
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits106.com

Teen Injured in ATV Crash

Authorities said a teen from Sherrill was injured when the ATV that he was driving rolled several times before striking a vehicle Saturday in the Sherrill area. 15 year old Brody Schmitt was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a Sheriff’s Department report, the crash happened Saturday on South Mound Road. The report states that Schmitt was northbound when he lost control of the ATV. It rolled several times before striking a vehicle driven by 68 year old Wayne Hess of Sherrill, south on South Mound Road. Schmitt was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of liability and operation of an ATV on a roadway.
SHERRILL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
KBUR

Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

(AP)- The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members, including a 6-year-old girl, at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?. Investigators have said the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday. At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion woman dies after rollover accident near LaPorte City

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Marion woman is dead after a rollover crash in Black Hawk County. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4 pm in the 10200 block of Main Road in La Porte City. The car was driving...
KCCI.com

'We may never know': Maquoketa residents grapple with tragedy at state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The park is still closed Tuesday as the people of Maquoketa are still trying to process what happened in their small town. A small bouquet of flowers sits in the shade beneath the road-closed sign at the Maquoketa Caves State Park— in memory of Tyler, Sarah and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt, who were all killed Friday at the campground.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man injured by train in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday that at 2:22 a.m. emergency crews found the man in the 400 block of 1st Ave S.E.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

DNR: Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen Thursday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Iowa DNR has announced that Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen on Thursday, July 28. According to a release, the campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31, have been notified and refunded. The park closed after three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
iowa.media

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground killings?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]

