Paterson, New Jersey has proposed monthly payments of $400 under a new plan to help its citizens. The state received $46 million from the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan. New Jersey officials plan to use the money to give locals monthly direct payments. The North Jersey local government proposal aims to use $1.4 million of the Rescue Plan monies for this purpose. It will become an extension of the Guaranteed Income Program. (source)

PATERSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO