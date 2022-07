Mark Hamill has a lot of exciting projects in the works ranging from Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher series for Netflix to lending his voice to various animated projects and appearing in the upcoming action/comedy, The Machine. Despite his vast career, Hamill will always be known best for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. Last month, it was revealed that a Red Leader X-Wing miniature model created by Industrial Light & Magic for the original Star Wars sold for an impressive $2,375,000. This caused Hamill to take to Twitter to joke, "I should have kept mine." This led to fans asking the actor about some of the items he has kept from the sets, and he revealed he still has Luke's boots from the first movie. This week, the actor has been sharing more items he took from the sets.

