MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are looking for a man after a search Monday lead to the discovery of a significant amount of drugs and the arrest of one woman. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence County Drug Task Force seized almost two and a half pounds of methamphetamine from a Decatur apartment in the 1200-block of Beltline Road.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO