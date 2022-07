One of the biggest clubs in the world is coming back to EA Sports’ FIFA games. Today, EA announced a “multi-year partnership” with Juventus that will once again see the Italian side featured in the developer’s wildly popular soccer video games. The deal will start with FIFA 23, which launches on September 30th. Juventus had previously been available exclusively in Konami’s rival series Pro Evolution Soccer for the past three years.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO