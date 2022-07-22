ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

During closing statements for the eighth Jan. 6 hearing, Liz Cheney paid homage to the suffragettes of the 20th century. That's not the only feminist symbol that was present.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are other women that also symbolically wore white during the hearings:. Towards the end of the hearing, Cheney thanked the witnesses for their bravery, contrasting their courage with that of men who were hiding "behind executive privilege." "We've seen bravery and honor in these hearings. And Miss Matthews...

Kat65
5d ago

Can't speak for anyone else but I'm tired of political theatrics "showing" us the evidence. Don't care what your title or party is or who you're kin too. If it's prosecutable get r done!

stator7
5d ago

What was the biggest joke of the 1/6 Show Trial? My votes on Trump grabbing the steering wheel testimony.

