During closing statements for the eighth Jan. 6 hearing, Liz Cheney paid homage to the suffragettes of the 20th century. That's not the only feminist symbol that was present.
Here are other women that also symbolically wore white during the hearings:. Towards the end of the hearing, Cheney thanked the witnesses for their bravery, contrasting their courage with that of men who were hiding "behind executive privilege." "We've seen bravery and honor in these hearings. And Miss Matthews...www.politico.com
Comments / 5