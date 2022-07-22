ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Result and reaction as Sweden dramatically set up semi-final against England

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a 1-0 win over Belgium and set up a Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday.

The Swedes kept Belgium pinned back for most of the first half and should have taken the lead when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home in the 25th minute. However, a VAR review showed that she was just offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.

The second half was almost identical with the Swedes pouring forward and the Belgium defence standing resolute, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.

The game looked to be heading for extra time when the Swedes won a corner in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Sembrant reacted quickest to rifle the ball home to send the Swedes through to the last four.

Follow all the reaction from the Euro 2022 quarter-final as Sweden join England and Germany in the next round:

The Independent

F1 LIVE: Mercedes favouritism by FIA just ‘rumours’ and Ferrari hurt by ‘lackadaisical’ mindset

The Hungary Grand Prix is this weekend with plenty of F1 stories as the season continues to produce drama. After Max Verstappen took advantage of yet more pain for Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari crashed out at the French Grand Prix, the Red Bull star extended his championship lead. Leclerc, who won last time out in Austria to boost his fleeting title hopes, looked to be in total control before he lost grip in his Ferrari through Turn 11 on lap 18 and crashed into the barrier ending his race.Lewis Hamilton threatened to challenge Verstappen for the victory in his...
MOTORSPORTS
