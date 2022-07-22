ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Athletics championships: ‘I just ran as fast as I could’ says bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Dina Asher-Smith said she “ran as fast as my leg could take me” after winning a bronze medal in the 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Friday 22 July.

“I felt like I got a medal...when I saw my name I was honestly so happy,” the British athlete said.

The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago in Doha to the overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson at Hayward Field in Oregon.

