World Athletics championships: ‘I just ran as fast as I could’ says bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith
Dina Asher-Smith said she “ran as fast as my leg could take me” after winning a bronze medal in the 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Friday 22 July.
“I felt like I got a medal...when I saw my name I was honestly so happy,” the British athlete said.
The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago in Doha to the overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson at Hayward Field in Oregon.
