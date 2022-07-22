ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans says his love search for ‘the one’ is ‘going great’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqtvy_0gpDx93s00

Chris Evans has opened up on his dating life, saying his search for “the one” is “going great”.

The Hollywood star - who revealed he wanted to find love in a recent interview - also expressed his regret about being so honest.

“This is why it doesn’t pay to be candid in these,” Evans said, before being asked by Heart presenter Zoe Hardman “how it’s all going”.

“Yeah, it’s going great, listen, I can’t believe I even said that,” he added, with a sarcastic undertone.

