Brunch starts July 23 at Saint Kate hotel's Champagne bar in downtown Milwaukee

A new weekend brunch in downtown Milwaukee — called Bubbles + Brunch — debuts July 23 at Giggly, the Champagne and wine bar in the Saint Kate arts hotel.

It's not only bubbles, however. Besides endless mimosas, the bar also will serve endless bloody Marys ($15) and other brunch cocktails, like the Kilbourn Coffee, made with Buffalo Trace bourbon cream, and grapefruit-basil gin spritz. Cocktails are $9 to $13; the endless mimosa or bloody Mary is $15.

Zero-proof drinks include a salted cream espresso tonic ($7).

The brunch menu lists plates such as ham and rolls (house-smoked ham and pull-apart potato rolls); avocado toast with fried eggs and chile oil; and greens and grain bowls with quinoa and chickpeas. The Big Boy burger is on the menu, too.

Among the egg dishes are omelets; eggs and hash, made with house pastrami or salmon; and Benedicts on house crumpets with brown butter hollandaise and a choice of the house root beer bacon, picnic ham or Nova lox.

Brunch dishes range from $10 to $17.

Another option is a $25-a-person buffet, which includes cheddar and crème fraîche scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon and sausage links, Belgian waffles with maple syrup and whipped cream, fruits, bagels, croissants and muffins.

Weekend brunch hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The Saint Kate is at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.; Giggly is on the second floor, with windows that look out onto Water Street and Kilbourn Avenue.

Contact Carol at carol.deptolla@jrn.com or (414) 224-2841, or through the Journal Sentinel Food & Home page on Facebook . Follow her on Twitter at @mkediner or Instagram at @mke_diner .

Sign up for our Dish newsletter to get food and dining news delivered to your inbox.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brunch starts July 23 at Saint Kate hotel's Champagne bar in downtown Milwaukee