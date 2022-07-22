ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler crash on I-20

 5 days ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 20 in Smith...

CBS19

Deputy, driver to be OK after wreck in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County deputy and another driver are expected to be OK after a wreck involving a Smith County Sheriff's Office vehicle and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the deputy was headed up a hill and attempted to avoid a head-on collision, but he still...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

LIST: East Texas county grass fire updates

TYLER, Texas — As drought-like conditions continue and every county in East Texas is under a burn ban, a multitude of grass fires have erupted across the region. Although there are no active grass fires, you can view the status of live fires here. Below is an updated list...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Report of driver waving gun leads to pursuit from Smith to Van Zandt County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested after a pursuit that started in Smith County and ended in Van Zandt County. According to Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny, law enforcement received a report from a motorist of someone waving a gun. A Pct. 5 deputy constable then conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description given to them.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Most Arrests in Anderson County, Texas This Past Weekend Involved Drugs

Everyone knows that working in law enforcement in East Texas or anywhere for that matter is a difficult and stressful job. But these brave men and women are putting their lives on the line to make sure our communities are staying safe. Local law enforcement keeps a list of all the people arrested and I’ve reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to see who was arrested this past weekend (7/22/22-7/24/22).
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Smith County, Texas Residents are Now in Stage 2 of Mandatory Water Rationing

Many of us remember the summer of 2011 in East Texas. That year we experienced some brutal heat across the area with no rain and no clouds to shield us from the sun. Our shade trees didn't even help. That summer of 2011, Tyler had a 46 day streak of above 100 degree temperatures, including two in a row above 110. Longview had two 19 day streaks above 100 degrees in 2011. Its not that bad this summer in East Texas but its close. This current drought has brought water restrictions for many including a new mandatory restriction for those in Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Five Dead In Smith County Crash

Five people were killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 110 North in Smith County. All passengers from both cars involved are dead. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, and 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., both of Tyler. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca and one juvenile from Mexico. According to investigators, the Charger was traveling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road.
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Multiple charges announced in Henderson County standoff

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — More information surfaced on Tuesday about a late-night standoff that brought out the SWAT team in Henderson County Monday. A microphone shouted, 'show us your hands' as a standoff with law enforcement near Cedar Creek Cove. Gunfire was exchanged. This all followed after an attempted...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 injured, 1 detained after Longview shooting

The blankets are hand-embroidered with a logo Kari's family developed, depicting Kari and her two children who were with her when she was killed. The Longview ISD free lunch program is also supplemented by the school district’s garden, which is located behind the administration building. Chapel Hill ISD along with Pine Tree ISD in Longview will also continue the free lunch program.
KLTV

2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile was killed and two people were arrested after a hit-and-run in Gun Barrel City. According to a press release, at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, the Gun Barrel City Police Department received a 911 call of a major traffic collision involving a vehicle versus pedestrian in the area of South Gun Barrel Lane near Stillwater Street. Officers responded to the scene and located a deceased male juvenile.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Family’s home total loss after fire in Ore City

ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Ore City on Tuesday night. According to Ore City Fire Chief Gaston DeBerry, the call came in at around 6:30 p.m. They responded to a large house on fire on Wild Daisy Road. He said no one was home when the fire started.
ORE CITY, TX
KLTV

City of Marshall opens emergency cooling center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - High temperatures in Harrison County this week have led to an emergency cooling center opening in the City of Marshall. The Marshall Fire Department Community Room will serve as an emergency cooling center starting Monday. The center will provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning...
MARSHALL, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — July 18-24, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of July 18-24, 2022, included:. David Jeffus, 22 years of age, of Frankston was arrested on July 19, 2022, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Payne, Shannon, 47...
WINNSBORO, TX
