Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler crash on I-20

Many of us remember the summer of 2011 in East Texas. That year we experienced some brutal heat across the area with no rain and no clouds to shield us from the sun. Our shade trees didn't even help. That summer of 2011, Tyler had a 46 day streak of above 100 degree temperatures, including two in a row above 110. Longview had two 19 day streaks above 100 degrees in 2011. Its not that bad this summer in East Texas but its close. This current drought has brought water restrictions for many including a new mandatory restriction for those in Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO