ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Three found dead in Maquoketa Caves Campground, suspected shooter found dead

By Nick Weig
siouxlandnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAQUOKETA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people are dead and their suspected killer took his own life at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Police: Speeding truck stolen in Bettendorf; 2 charged

A 23-year-old Eldridge woman and a 42-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas, face charges after Iowa State Patrol found them in a truck reported to be stolen out of Bettendorf. Andrea Ketelsen, of Eldridge, and Joshua Heinz, of Manhattan, Kansas, each face a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Maquoketa Caves State Park reopens for day-time visitors after triple murder

MAQUOKETA, IA — Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources announced Wednesday Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28th. The update from DNR comes as Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation leads the investigation into Friday's tragic shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MAQUOKETA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, IA
Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday. At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dci
KWQC

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island. An autopsy is scheduled Monday for Braylon Walker, 21, of Rock Island, formerly of Arkansas, Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Rock Island police responded around 12:04 a.m. Friday to a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department took one person into custody after a chase led officers to Davenport, Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, around 5:24 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 13th Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw a white Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly and tried to make a traffic stop.
KCJJ

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Local 4 WHBF

1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island

One person was injured after an early morning shooting in Rock Island and the police are asking for the public’s help to find out more information. The Rock Island Police Department was called to the 1400 block of Eighth Street on July 24 at about 1:24 a.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Man arrested after stabbing in Rock Island

UPDATE, July 25, 9:25 a.m. On July 24 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Isaac Brown was located and taken into custody by Milan Police in the 400 block of West 10th Avenue. Brown is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this case. […]
Western Iowa Today

Update: Names of Maquoketa triple-homicide victims released

(Maquoketa) The three victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified as:. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three victims. Once completed, the findings will be released. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23.
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, two separate shooting incidents occurred in Cedar Rapids. At 3:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of J Ave. and Oakland Rd NE. Officers arrived on scene but did not locate anyone involved. Responders...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD: Gunshots fired; nobody harmed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) released a statement on Friday informing residents that gunshots were fired. CRPD arrived at the scene around 3:54 p.m. They were not able to find anyone involved with the gunfire, however evidence was collected and witnesses gave testimonials. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy