ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Indiana man stole school bus, tried to sexually assault teen

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hQv6_0gpDvFm300

MARION, Ind. — A Marion man faces several charges after police say he stole a school bus before making his way to a home and trying to sexually assault a teenager.

The arrest comes after officers with the Marion Police Department responded to a 911 call from a 17-year-old who was screaming for help. Officers arrived to the 1100 block of East 32nd Street where they heard the screaming. When they made their way inside, they saw a man, later identified as Zachary Case, running away.

‘Everything they are saying against him is a lie’: Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

Police chased Case, trying to use a taser to stop him. Police say this didn’t work, and Case started hitting one of the officers in the face multiple times while resisting arrest. During this altercation, police say Case tried to take the officer’s weapon.

When a K9 officer arrived, police say Case ran away, but was apprehended by the K9. Police say Case was still resisting arrest while being handcuffed. They took him to the hospital to clear him for jail, where he continued to resist officers with the Marion Police Department and Marion Health Officers.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Case was out on bond for multiple felonies when he managed to steal a Marion Community School bus from the bus depot.

He allegedly damaged a person’s shed trying to get in. Eventually, Case entered the home where police say they saw him run away. Police say he attacked a 17-year-old girl, cornering her and trying to sexually assault her. A man living at the home came in and tried to stop him, but police say he was attacked by Case.

Case faces multiple preliminary charges including:

  • burglary
  • attempted rape
  • battery on a public safety officer
  • battery
  • three counts of intimidation
  • three counts of criminal confinement
  • interference with the reporting of a crime
  • two counts of criminal mischief
  • striking a law enforcement animal
  • resisting law enforcement
  • auto theft
  • disarming a law enforcement officer
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Child dies after falling into water in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – A child is dead after falling into water Monday in Wayne County, Indiana. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home south of Greens Fork, Indiana at 7:53 p.m. on the report of a child that fell into water.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WDTN

CareFlight called to 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Ford F-150 driven by a 27-year-old man was traveling southbound on SR 49 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. The man traveled into the path of a 2010 Peterbilt semi driven by a 23-year-old man going eastbound. Both vehicles went off the right side of SR 47 and struck an electric pole.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy