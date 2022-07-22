GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
3-4-0
(three, four, zero)
Cash 3 Night
6-7-5
(six, seven, five)
Cash 4 Evening
7-8-6-5
(seven, eight, six, five)
Cash 4 Midday
2-0-7-8
(two, zero, seven, eight)
Cash 4 Night
5-7-1-3
(five, seven, one, three)
Cash4Life
01-15-19-26-49, Cash Ball: 3
(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
05-10-24-28-37
(five, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $304,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
2-8-6-6-4
(two, eight, six, six, four)
Georgia FIVE Midday
6-5-4-5-5
(six, five, four, five, five)
Mega Millions
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $790,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
