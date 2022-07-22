GA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

3-4-0

(three, four, zero)

Cash 3 Night

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

Cash 4 Evening

7-8-6-5

(seven, eight, six, five)

Cash 4 Midday

2-0-7-8

(two, zero, seven, eight)

Cash 4 Night

5-7-1-3

(five, seven, one, three)

Cash4Life

01-15-19-26-49, Cash Ball: 3

(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

05-10-24-28-37

(five, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $304,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-8-6-6-4

(two, eight, six, six, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-5-4-5-5

(six, five, four, five, five)

Mega Millions

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $790,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

