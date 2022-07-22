ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

False bomb threat prompted evacuations at a nursing school in San Jose on Thursday

By Beth Duncan
Concord News Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose, California – Police determined the call received regarding a bomb threat at a nursing school in San Jose had been false since they were not able to locate any suspicious devices after searching the scene. The call about the bomb threat in...

