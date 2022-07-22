False bomb threat prompted evacuations at a nursing school in San Jose on Thursday

SAN JOSE -- Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire at a home in East San Jose Wednesday morning, the fire department said.Firefighters responded at 11:20 a.m. to the fire at a two-story house on the 2600 block of Glen Doon Court between Tully Road and Quimby Road just east of E. Capitol Expressway.Before firefighters arrived, two residents who were home at the time of the fire escaped by climbing out of a second-story balcony, the fire department said. One was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The person's condition was not immediately known.Five residents were displaced by the fire in total. Firefighters said the fire was knocked down as of 12:21 p.m.There was no word on the cause of the fire.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO