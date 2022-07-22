ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Mobile doctor charged in deadly wreck asks judge for more freedom

By Nicolette Schleisman
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywXQT_0gpDtuau00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile neurosurgeon charged in the crash that killed a medical student in 2020 was back in court Thursday morning asking for more freedoms under his bond so that he can work.

More News from WRBL

Jonathan Nakhla stood before a judge Thursday morning asking permission to travel from Mobile to his father’s home in Daphne to work, and to take care of his rental property in Gulf Shores.

South Huntsville barricade situation now over, police say

He and his attorney explained to the judge he needs to use a specialized computer to work on developing a few electronic devices that could be used in wheelchairs and child seats.

“The bond should be as least restrictive as possible. Dr. Nakhla has not been able to work for nearly two years. He is at home trying to develop some devices that can help handicapped people and that sort of thing,” said Dennis Knizley, Nakhla’s attorney.

The Mobile County District Attorney adamantly opposed the request.

“They called it a job but there was no proof he had an income from it, there was no proof he got any money from it. Certainly, he shouldn’t be able to drive to that location. We’re very concerned about this. We do not think the terms and conditions of the bond should be modified,” said Ashley Rich, the Mobile County District Attorney.

Two arrested in connection with scam targeting elderly Northwest Alabama woman

“We’re not asking he be off electronic monitoring, we’re not asking him to be able to drive, we’re asking he be able to travel to work as so many people are that are on electronic monitoring,” said Knizley.

Nakhla is accused of driving at speeds more than 130 miles per hour when he crashed his car on west I-65 service road shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, 2020. Prosecutors say he was drunk. Samantha Thomas was a passenger in the car at the time and was killed in the crash. She was a third-year medical student at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.

Her father and stepmother were in court Thursday morning. Her stepmother, Christiana Hoff, read a statement to the judge asking him to deny the request.

“I needed to do for Harold [Samantha’s father] and the family and to let everyone know and the judge know how it’s impacted our life. She’s not coming back. And you know people are not allowed freedoms if they do something, and he made a conscious decision to get behind the wheel, and his conscious decision cost him his medical license,” said Hoff. “[And] decapitated my daughter,” added Samantha’s father, Harold Thomas.

The judge did not make a ruling yet, telling the court he wanted to reflect on the request in the quiet in his chambers, and would have a ruling shortly. It’s not clear when that will be.

“I trust our system, they’re doing our jobs. We sit back and wait,” said Thomas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

John W Brown
4d ago

I venture to say, if this person was not a "Doctor", he would not even be given a chance to ask for this request..Come on now...he needs to be held in jail, He killed a person while under the influence of drugs...

Reply
3
Mary Taylor
4d ago

🙄 Why is this even news?? He drove under the influence and cause a death ..and a very Tragic death at that so no bond he shouldn't even be allowed to be home.smh but yea ok Free him

Reply
2
Related
WPMI

Mobile inmates drill holes in jail walls to smuggle in items

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Metro Jail inmates have figured out a clever way to get things like lighters, cell phones, and drugs inside: drill through the wall. "Sometimes we have them knock out the same hole two and three times," said Warden Trey Oliver. Oliver says inmates coordinate...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Alabama College
WRBL News 3

Man arrested for stabbing mother in hand: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD. More News from WRBL Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the 500-block of […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

4 cases of Vibriosis reported in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that four cases of Vibriosis have been found within Mobile County. According to health officials, three of the four people who have contracted Vibriosis have had open injuries that were exposed to the Gulf of Mexico waters. More News from WRBL Vibrio […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged for murder on South Warren Street: Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened Wednesday, July 20, on South Warren Street, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Nelva McNeil, 36, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls. On Wednesday at about 6:45 p.m., officers were […]
MOBILE, AL
bobgermanylaw.com

Lucedale, MS – Yvette Thomas Dies in T-Bone Collision on MS-63

The fatal crash was reported early that morning at around 5:57 a.m. It was reported that the driver of a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed east on MS-63 when it crashed into an eastbound Hyundai Sonota on MS-613. The driver of the Sonata was killed in the collision....
LUCEDALE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Deadly boat wreck on Dauphin Island has people demanding action

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities say a boat carrying five people slammed into the concrete barrier of the Dauphin Island Airport runway. One of those boaters died... the other four were rushed to the hospital. 22-year-old Quinton Zirlott died Friday night after he was ejected from a boat that crashed...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing a mule? Mule found near Atmore

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Anyone missing a mule? That’s the question the Escambia County, Ala. Sheriff’s Office is asking Monday night. The ECSO said a mule was found in the area of Robinsonville Road and Virginia Drive near Atmore. To claim the mule you’re asked to call 251-809-0741.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man holds gun to woman inside vehicle

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of holding a gun to a woman as she was inside his vehicle, according to an arrest report. Benjamin Strachan, 37, was arrested Sunday and charged with:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (domestic violence) battery (domestic violence)
PENSACOLA, FL
WRBL News 3

Boat crash at Dauphin Island Airport kills 1, 4 injured: ALEA

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A singe-boat crash in Mobile Bay late Friday night at Jeremiah Denton Airport in Dauphin Island resulted in one person dead and four others “injured” and transported to the hospital, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. More News from WRBL According to the release and officials […]
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WLOX

Moss Point woman dead after Jackson County car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash that left a Moss Point woman dead. Around 5:57 a.m. Monday, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 63 near Highway 613 in Jackson County. Authorities said a 2020 Ford F-250 was traveling south on Highway 63 when it...
wxxv25.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Highway 63 in Jackson County

On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately 5:57 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County. A 2020 Ford F-250 driven by 47-year-old John Shoemake of Richton, MS, traveled south on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by 56-year-old Yvette Thomas of Moss Point, MS, traveling east on Highway 613.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy