Pima County 'Test to Treat' program extended into August

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is extending the free Test to Treat program it started in June.

The program, which provides medication to those who test positive for COVID-19, will now last through Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Since the program started June 23, Pima County has started 773 patients on Paxlovid, an oral medication that treats COVID-19.

“We still see a need in our community, and we’re happy to continue to make this free resource available,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen in a statement. “This treatment is one of the important tools we have to mitigate the potential serious impacts of COVID-19.”

Those with positive tests from at-home kits or a testing site can call (520) 724-7895 to get medication. They can also walk into the Pima County Health Deparmtent's East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway, Suite B.

The East Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Participants must be age 12 or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, have mild to moderate symptoms and be considered high risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.