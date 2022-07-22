ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Union Pacific can’t have a Houston pollution lawsuit tossed over free speech claims

By Paul DeBenedetto
houstonpublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Pacific Railroad won’t be able to escape a lawsuit filed by Houston residents who claim the company failed to warn them about cancer-causing soil and groundwater contaminants, after a request for the Texas Supreme Court to intervene was denied Friday. The company, which has come under fire...

www.houstonpublicmedia.org

Comments / 1

 

houstonpublicmedia.org

New state law allows Houston neighborhoods to redact racist deed restriction

Texas lawmakers from Houston say the bill was written to allow discriminatory provisions to be removed from real property records only on a property-by-property basis, but they applaud Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth for applying the law more broadly and said it could set a statewide example. Jonathan Lowe said...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s just embarrassing’: Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood call for illegal dumping to end

Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Houston said a vacant lot has become a popular place for illegal dumping, despite their many calls to the city of Houston. “The city comes and picks it up, then people re-dump it, but this time it has lasted over three months and they tell me that they can’t pick up the tires, they can only pick up a portion of it,” said Alene Williams, who lives near the lot, and the trash, on Markwood Lane.
HOUSTON, TX
Grist

Houston investigated for slow 311 response to Black & Hispanic residents

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Houston’s city government is under federal investigation after accusations that it responds to calls from Black and Hispanic residents about illegal dumping more slowly than if the complaints are from white residents, U.S. justice department officials announced Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
workboat.com

Houston: The next hydrogen hub?

Houston is shaping up as a dominant player in the push to bring hydrogen into the nation’s clean energy mix. “We believe Houston is the epicenter of what could be a very exciting hydrogen hub that could expand to the entire Gulf Coast region,” Brett Perlman, CEO of the nonprofit Center for Houston’s Future, said as part of a panel exploring the role of regional hydrogen hubs during a Reuters webinar in July. “We’re already an energy capital and have a lot of the assets already.”
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston approves $25M to transfer inmates to West Texas facility due to overcrowding

The Harris County Commissioner Court recently approved $25 million to move inmates to the Giles Dalby Correctional Facility, a private prison south of Lubbock in Post, Texas. According to court documents, the prison is the only facility in Texas with the staff and beds to accommodate additional inmates. The transfer is scheduled for August 15.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Downtick in viral load, hospitalizations suggests slowing of spread

Here are the latest COVID-19 data updates from the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 240 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 11-17, which fell to 226 per day for the week of July 18-25, a 5.83% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston doctor suspended for vaccine misinformation files $25 million defamation lawsuit against Methodist Hospital

A Houston doctor who previously sued Methodist Hospital after she was suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation has filed a second lawsuit against the hospital. The newly filed lawsuit accuses Methodist and Methodist CEO Marc Boom of severely damaging the reputation of Dr. Mary Bowden — an ear, nose, and throat doctor in River Oaks who had her provisional privileges taken away last year after making claims online related to vaccine efficacy.
HOUSTON, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas ports report record-breaking container, crude oil volumes

Ports in both Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, achieved record-breaking results in June from shipments of oil drilling products and autos, and increases in crude oil and refined products exports. Port Houston reaches TEU record in June. For the second consecutive month, Port Houston hit a record for monthly container...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Unusually high water bills in the Houston area

KINGWOOD, Texas – Most of us know approximately how much our water bills are each month and we can budget for that. But dozens of homeowners in Kingwood are struggling to understand and pay sky-high water bills from the city of Houston. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into the bills, some up to $1,400 for just one month!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Race for Harris County Judge reaches dead heat, and more

She is the incumbent, but if an early poll is an accurate indication, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will have a fight on her hands to stay in office. The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston released a poll that shows the race in a virtual dead heat with Judge Hidalgo holding a one percentage point lead over political newcomer Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston physician files $25M defamation lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital

HOUSTON – A physician who had her privileges suspended from Houston Methodist Hospital has filed a massive lawsuit. Dr. Mary Bowden is seeking $25 million dollars after she says the hospital ‘defamed’ her. In a 19-page lawsuit, Bowden says Houston Methodist Hospital damaged her reputation and published...
The Associated Press

Feds: Illegal dumping in Houston may violate civil rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials said is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. The investigation will be led by the department’s civil rights division and will examine whether city police and other departments discriminate against Black and Latino residents in violation of federal civil rights laws. Besides bodies, items dumped in majority Black or Latino neighborhoods include appliances, furniture, tires, mattresses and even vandalized ATM machines, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at a news conference Friday. “Illegal dumping is a longstanding environmental justice issue, and like many other environmental justice issues, it often disproportionately burdens Black and Latino communities,″ said Clarke, who heads the department’s civil rights division. The investigation is the first publicly announced environmental justice action since Attorney General Merrick Garland created an office of environmental justice within the agency in May. The new office is focused on “fenceline communities” in Houston, New Orleans, Chicago and other cities that have been exposed to air and water pollution from chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites.
HOUSTON, AR
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott to honor 4 Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies, including fallen deputy Kareem Atkins, with the ‘Star of Texas’ award

HOUSTON – Four deputies with Pct. 4 Constable’s Office will be awarded the Star of Texas Award from Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a release, the Star of Texas Award recognizes peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders who were seriously hurt or killed in the line of duty.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

