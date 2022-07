Three felony theft charges and accompanying misdemeanor charges of official misconduct were filed on July 15 in Ravalli County District Court against former Stevensville mayor, Brandon Dewey. According to the filing documents, the allegations were filed following an investigation conducted by Stevensville Police Chief Mac Sosa at the request of the current Stevensville Town Council which “revealed that Defendant (Brandon Dewey) used Town Funds to pay for his personal legal fees by attempting to bypass the Town’s usual claims process.”

STEVENSVILLE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO