Police departments across California are being compelled to transparency in unprecedented ways. Projectile launchers, chemical agents, and armored vehicles are just some of the gear designated “military equipment” by AB 481. AB 481 is a 2021 state bill aimed at promoting police transparency and protecting civil rights. As part of the bill’s requirements, this week the Santa Rosa Police Department disclosed its equipment; and it needed a sign off from the city council on how the department uses that equipment. The SRPD has eight of the eleven items designated in AB 481. Police Captain Dan Marincik detailed the current inventory and said...