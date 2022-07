If you like eggplant Parmesan, then this eggplant casserole is a must-try and a fun switch-up from the expected. The layers of herbed ricotta cheese; quick homemade marinara; meaty yet super-creamy and tender eggplant; and a gooey, cheesy top live up to the iconic dish but also stand alone as a unique, tasty side or main. Roasting the eggplant rounds in the oven first with olive oil rather than frying them lightens up the casserole and lets you work on making the other layers of the casserole at the same time. Cut the casserole into big pieces and serve as a vegetarian main or portion it out smaller and serve as a side dish.

