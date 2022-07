ORLANDO — The first London derby of 2022-23 ended with a promising, decisive victory for Arsenal. Sure, it likely doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme. Don’t expect the Gunners to display the Florida Cup in their trophy case any time soon, but Mikel Arteta’s side — aided by its splendid, early summer signings — played Chelsea off the park in a 4-0 result at Camping World Stadium.

