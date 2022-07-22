ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

From LCC to Lake Odessa, dance and theater take to the stage

By Bridgette Redman
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSv1D_0gpDs8mq00

Act I: LCC keeps bodies in motion on their summer stages

There are two more opportunities to catch free performance art at Lansing Community College this summer.

The next event in their Summer Stage Under the Stars series is brought to Lansing by the Community Dance Project.

Dance Lansing—the continuation of an annual tradition—takes place at 7 p.m. July 29-30. Co-sponsored by Happendance and Lansing Community College, the dance show takes place indoors in the Gannon Building Commons.

The concert brings together choreographers and dancers who create two nights of all original work.

LCC will wrap up its summer stages productions with an outdoor production of “Wiley and the Hairy Man” by Suzan Zeder Aug. 3-7 and 7 p.m. each night. It’s a story told through rhythm and rhyme with a chorus creating the mystery of a swamp.

The story is a spine-tingling tale of a boy and his worst fears about the Tombigbee Swamp. The fatherless Wiley is joined by a conjure-woman mother, a faithful dog and the Hairy Man. It is a show about the magic of survival and the magic of the earth and mud of the swamp. Wiley must face off with two villains—the Hairy Man and his own fear.

Both shows are free and open to the public, but donations are accepted for the theater and dance scholarship funds.

Act II: Several theater companies present summer shows

The next two weeks will play host to three additional shows for theater fans—two musicals and a play.

Over the Ledges Theatre company has partnered with Riverwalk to present “The Realistic Joneses,” a play about two couples with the last name Jones who are neighbors in a rural mountain town. This production features Michael Phelps, Rachel Mender, Debbie Lundeen and Joe Dickson.

Shows will take place July 28-31st. Tickets (which are $15 and $12 for seniors) are available at https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/ or by calling 517-318-0579.

Delta Township-based Evolve Theatrics is reprising “The Music Man” with 42 cast members from throughout the Greater Lansing area. With cast members ages 7 to 70+, the show will be performed July 22-24 at Lakewood High School in Lake Odessa.

The production features Nick Kreider as Harold Hill, the con-man who sells musical instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band in River City and Lindsay Campbell as Marian the librarian.

This production of The Music Man honors the memory of Evolve/Blue Light Players co-founder, Dan Southwell, who died last fall.

“As a former barbershopper, The Music Man was one of Dan’s favorite shows, and we chose it as a tribute to his love of musical theater,” said Helen Hart, Southwell’s wife and co-founder of Evolve Theatrics. “So many people have contributed to the creation of this show because of their love for Dan.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.evolvetheatrics.com.

All-of-us Express Children’s Theater is bringing Matilda Jr. to the East Lansing Hannah Community Center stage on Fridays through Sundays July 29 through Aug. 7. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, the musical tells the story of a young girl unwanted by her parents who discovers her own innate power.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

7 Unique Michigan Museums You Should Visit At Least Once

Gone are the days when a trip to the museum equates to a "boring" four hours of wandering around looking at classical paintings and sculptures. Sure, as adults, we can appreciate the incredible talent it takes to create masterpieces like the Mona Lisa. But, it feels safe to assume that many of us (millennials and older) were perhaps dragged to a museum as part of a class trip and, therefore, were under the impression that museums weren't that fun.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Odessa, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
City
Lake, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
Cars 108

Local Waitress Brought To Tears When Given $1,500 Tip

What are you doing for lunch on the third Wednesday of every month? A group of people in the Grand Rapids area are surprising local restaurant servers with huge tips. You could be part of that group. They call themselves "Generosity Lunch". How Does Generosity Lunch Work?. The group was...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

10 Michigan zipline tours for an unforgettable adventure

Ready to take your Michigan travels to unforgettable new heights? Then a zipline tour might be the adventure for you. Ziplining is a fun and unique way to experience Michigan’s outdoors, sending you sailing over hills and through forests while enjoying a thrilling panoramic view. No previous experience is required, either, and if you’re a first timer, Michigan’s many zipline tour spots will gladly show you the proverbial ropes.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Westlund’s Apple Market in Lansing Puts Out Potato Salad Plea on Facebook

A local Lansing grocer has put a plea out for potato salad, and they are totally serious. Here's the backstory: I live in Lansing, and I adore this small grocery store in town called Westlund's Apple Market (shout out to them for celebrating their 100th birthday last year!). They are a beloved staple within the community and their hot, to-go deli section is amazing for a quick lunch or dinner on the fly. So of course I follow them on Facebook. I like to keep up with what they're doing. And their most recent Facebook post really caught my attention.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

The Pope’s apology and angry Kid Rock fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at the week ahead. Plus Seth Wells joins us to talk about the top trending stories of the morning including the Pope’s arrival in Canada where he is expected to issue a long-awaited apology, some slight relief at the gas pump, and a canceled Kid Rock show angers fans.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Roald Dahl
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man missing after leaving concert in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is missing after attending a concert Sunday in downtown Grand Rapids. Logan Thayer Sweet, 31, attended the Tall Heights concert show at The Listening Room. He was last seen riding his charcoal gray 2022 Kawasaki 650 sport bike. Sweet is 6 feet...
earnthenecklace.com

Michael Thomas Leaving WLNS: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Lansing residents have woken up to Michael Thomas on the WLNS morning newscast for two years. But it was enough for the Channel 6 viewers to fall in love with the young news anchor. So they were saddened when Michael Thomas announced he was leaving WLNS-TV. The news led to several questions from his followers. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Michigan. Fortunately for his viewers, Michael Thomas provided all the answers.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcc#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musical Theater#Performance Art#7 And 7#Center Stage#Performing#Lansing Community College
thesuntimesnews.com

Places to Find Great Sweet Corn

Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive.com

MLive House of the Week: 3403 Stonewall Road in Jackson

MLive House of the Week: 3403 Stonewall Road in Jackson. The family and recreation room at a home at 3403 Stonewall Road in Jackson on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The historical home, featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms, is currently on the market for $799,000.Get Photo. 4 / 31. MLive...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
fox2detroit.com

Car crashes into semi-truck in construction zone on I-96 in west Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A car crashed into a semi-truck on I-96 in west Michigan on Tuesday, not far from a similar crash a day before. According to police, the semi was stopped for construction on westbound I-96 between Morse Lake and Whitneyville roads in Kent County when the truck was rear-ended by a Buick Lacrosse.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy