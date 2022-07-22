From LCC to Lake Odessa, dance and theater take to the stage

Act I: LCC keeps bodies in motion on their summer stages

There are two more opportunities to catch free performance art at Lansing Community College this summer.

The next event in their Summer Stage Under the Stars series is brought to Lansing by the Community Dance Project.

Dance Lansing—the continuation of an annual tradition—takes place at 7 p.m. July 29-30. Co-sponsored by Happendance and Lansing Community College, the dance show takes place indoors in the Gannon Building Commons.

The concert brings together choreographers and dancers who create two nights of all original work.

LCC will wrap up its summer stages productions with an outdoor production of “Wiley and the Hairy Man” by Suzan Zeder Aug. 3-7 and 7 p.m. each night. It’s a story told through rhythm and rhyme with a chorus creating the mystery of a swamp.

The story is a spine-tingling tale of a boy and his worst fears about the Tombigbee Swamp. The fatherless Wiley is joined by a conjure-woman mother, a faithful dog and the Hairy Man. It is a show about the magic of survival and the magic of the earth and mud of the swamp. Wiley must face off with two villains—the Hairy Man and his own fear.

Both shows are free and open to the public, but donations are accepted for the theater and dance scholarship funds.

Act II: Several theater companies present summer shows

The next two weeks will play host to three additional shows for theater fans—two musicals and a play.

Over the Ledges Theatre company has partnered with Riverwalk to present “The Realistic Joneses,” a play about two couples with the last name Jones who are neighbors in a rural mountain town. This production features Michael Phelps, Rachel Mender, Debbie Lundeen and Joe Dickson.

Shows will take place July 28-31st. Tickets (which are $15 and $12 for seniors) are available at https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/ or by calling 517-318-0579.

Delta Township-based Evolve Theatrics is reprising “The Music Man” with 42 cast members from throughout the Greater Lansing area. With cast members ages 7 to 70+, the show will be performed July 22-24 at Lakewood High School in Lake Odessa.

The production features Nick Kreider as Harold Hill, the con-man who sells musical instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band in River City and Lindsay Campbell as Marian the librarian.

This production of The Music Man honors the memory of Evolve/Blue Light Players co-founder, Dan Southwell, who died last fall.

“As a former barbershopper, The Music Man was one of Dan’s favorite shows, and we chose it as a tribute to his love of musical theater,” said Helen Hart, Southwell’s wife and co-founder of Evolve Theatrics. “So many people have contributed to the creation of this show because of their love for Dan.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.evolvetheatrics.com.

All-of-us Express Children’s Theater is bringing Matilda Jr. to the East Lansing Hannah Community Center stage on Fridays through Sundays July 29 through Aug. 7. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, the musical tells the story of a young girl unwanted by her parents who discovers her own innate power.