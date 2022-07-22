ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks Share Video of Bogdan Bogdanovic Training After Knee Surgery

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPvCY_0gpDs61O00

The Atlanta Hawks posted a video of Bogdanovic in the weight room and gym.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In late May, Bogdan Bogdanovic quietly underwent right knee surgery. The Atlanta Hawks never mentioned the procedure until after Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanovic spoke to the media on June 9.

Five days later, the Hawks put out the following statement, "Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his right patella tendon to address knee inflammation. He will rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the regular season."

Fans might still be bitter due to the lack of transparency from the organization. But hopefully, the Hawks latest social media post helps everyone feel better. The Hawks PR team released a 30-second video that showed Bogdanovic rehabilitating his knee, lifting weights, and shooting on the court.

It is great to see the 29-year-old progressing in his rehabilitation. The procedure will likely set him back, but hopefully, it will work out for the best in the long run. Bogdanovic suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee in a game against the Charlotte Hornets in January 2021 and dealt with residual issues throughout the following season.

It is safe to say the entire Hawks organization will be extra cautious with Bogdanovic. The veteran shooting guard is under contract for $36 million over the next two years. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254g7J_0gpDs61O00
Bogdan Bogdanovic celebrates during the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

John Collins' Stats Projected to Improve Next Season

Hawks Mailbag - July 20

Trae Young Training with Steph Curry's Shooting Coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Trading for Donovan Mitchell Unlikely

The NBA rumor mill never takes days off. Today Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote an article that made headlines for several teams. The main takeaway was the Boston Celtics offering a significant trade package for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The second part of Charania's story provided an update...
ATLANTA, GA
All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Waive Sharife Cooper

At exactly 5:30 p.m. Eastern today, the Atlanta Hawks released a statement saying the team had requested waivers on Sharife Cooper. This move came three days after Cooper signed his Two-Way contract, which the team tendered on June 29. There is a lot to unpack with this move. First, it...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
All Hawks

Clint Capela Nutmegs Defender During Game

Most diehard Atlanta Hawks fans spent Saturday evening watching a choppy stream on the NBA app. Trae Young and John Collins teamed up in the Drew League and created a few memorable highlights. However, 'Ice Trae' and 'John the Baptist' were not the only Hawks players going viral this weekend....
ATLANTA, GA
All Hawks

Ten Best Atlanta Hawks Games of the Season

We are officially in the dog days of summer, which means the basketball world has finally slowed down. With two months to go until training camp, hoops fans are stuck between the end of Summer League and the start of summer workout videos getting posted online. But a reprieve from...
ATLANTA, GA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
819
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy