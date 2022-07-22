Hawks Share Video of Bogdan Bogdanovic Training After Knee Surgery

The Atlanta Hawks posted a video of Bogdanovic in the weight room and gym.

In late May, Bogdan Bogdanovic quietly underwent right knee surgery. The Atlanta Hawks never mentioned the procedure until after Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanovic spoke to the media on June 9.

Five days later, the Hawks put out the following statement, "Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his right patella tendon to address knee inflammation. He will rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the regular season."

Fans might still be bitter due to the lack of transparency from the organization. But hopefully, the Hawks latest social media post helps everyone feel better. The Hawks PR team released a 30-second video that showed Bogdanovic rehabilitating his knee, lifting weights, and shooting on the court.

It is great to see the 29-year-old progressing in his rehabilitation. The procedure will likely set him back, but hopefully, it will work out for the best in the long run. Bogdanovic suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee in a game against the Charlotte Hornets in January 2021 and dealt with residual issues throughout the following season.

It is safe to say the entire Hawks organization will be extra cautious with Bogdanovic. The veteran shooting guard is under contract for $36 million over the next two years. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

